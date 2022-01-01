Salad bowl in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach
980 Garnet av, San Diego
|Salad or Bowl
|$11.95
Choose your bases, ingredients, dressings, and add ons to properly please yourself. ;)
More about The Crack Shack - Little Italy
The Crack Shack - Little Italy
2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Anti-Salad Power Bowl
|$11.50
smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions
More about Bread & Cie
Bread & Cie
350 University Ave, San Diego
|Salad Bowls
|$0.00
Served with a French baguette (serves 10-12 people)
More about Tahini
Tahini
9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Salad Bowl
|$11.50
A bowl of Organic Spring Mix topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.