Salad bowl in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve salad bowl

Our Green Affair image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach

980 Garnet av, San Diego

Avg 5 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Salad or Bowl$11.95
Choose your bases, ingredients, dressings, and add ons to properly please yourself. ;)
More about Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach
Item pic

 

The Crack Shack - Little Italy

2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Anti-Salad Power Bowl$11.50
smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions
More about The Crack Shack - Little Italy
Item pic

 

Bread & Cie

350 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Bowls$0.00
Served with a French baguette (serves 10-12 people)
More about Bread & Cie
Salad Bowl image

 

Tahini

9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (3527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Bowl$11.50
A bowl of Organic Spring Mix topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.
More about Tahini
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack Little Italy

2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (7293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Anti-Salad Power Bowl$11.50
smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions
More about The Crack Shack Little Italy

