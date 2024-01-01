Salad rolls in San Diego
Asian Kitchen - San Diego Airport
3835 N. Harbor Dr., San Diego
|SALAD ROLL TOFU
|$15.95
red leaf lettuce, rice noodles, daikon, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and mint. Served with sweet pepper & peanut sauce
|SALAD ROLL SHRIMP
|$16.95
red leaf lettuce, rice noodles, daikon, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and mint. Served with sweet pepper & peanut sauce
|SALAD ROLL CHICKEN
|$15.95
red leaf lettuce, rice noodles, daikon, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and mint. Served with sweet pepper & peanut sauce
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Tofu Salad Roll (1)
|$4.75
Tofu, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. Veg, GF
|Tofu Salad Rolls (Box of 3)
|$13.50
Tofu, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. Veg, GF
|Chicken Salad Rolls (Box of 3)
|$13.50
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Hot or Not Thai
4965 Cass St, San Diego
|Salad Rolls
|$8.00
Fresh vegetables in a tasty pumpkin and beet wrap. Sauce served on the side. Available with tofu add $1.00 or shrimp add $2.00
Gravity Heights
525 Camino de la Reina, San Diego
|Shrimp Spring Roll Salad MV
|$19.00
rice noodles, cabbage, bean sprouts, basil, mint, spicy peanut dressing, togarashi peanuts, poached shrimp, chili crunch