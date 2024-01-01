Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad rolls in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve salad rolls

Consumer pic

 

Asian Kitchen - San Diego Airport

3835 N. Harbor Dr., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALAD ROLL TOFU$15.95
red leaf lettuce, rice noodles, daikon, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and mint. Served with sweet pepper & peanut sauce
SALAD ROLL SHRIMP$16.95
red leaf lettuce, rice noodles, daikon, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and mint. Served with sweet pepper & peanut sauce
SALAD ROLL CHICKEN$15.95
red leaf lettuce, rice noodles, daikon, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and mint. Served with sweet pepper & peanut sauce
More about Asian Kitchen - San Diego Airport
Consumer pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Salad Roll (1)$4.75
Tofu, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. Veg, GF
Tofu Salad Rolls (Box of 3)$13.50
Tofu, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. Veg, GF
Chicken Salad Rolls (Box of 3)$13.50
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
More about Saffron Thai
Item pic

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad Rolls$8.00
Fresh vegetables in a tasty pumpkin and beet wrap. Sauce served on the side. Available with tofu add $1.00 or shrimp add $2.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
Item pic

 

Gravity Heights

525 Camino de la Reina, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Spring Roll Salad MV$19.00
rice noodles, cabbage, bean sprouts, basil, mint, spicy peanut dressing, togarashi peanuts, poached shrimp, chili crunch
More about Gravity Heights
Banner pic

 

Gravity Heights

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Spring Roll Salad$19.00
More about Gravity Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Chicken Enchiladas

French Toast

Cinnamon Rolls

Panang Curry

Patty Melts

Teriyaki Salmon

Skirt Steaks

Greek Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1301 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston