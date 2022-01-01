Salmon burgers in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON BURGER$12.00
Filet of salmon, soy-citrus lettuce-cabbage slaw, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, brioche bun
More about FISH DISTRICT
Salmon Burger image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$20.00
HONEY GLAZED PISTACHIO CRUSTED SALMON FILET, ARUGULA, TOMATO, FENNEL CITRUS
VINAIGRETTE, GARLIC AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUN
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Consumer pic

 

The Barn

2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$14.00
salmon patty / lettuce / tomato / onion / pickles / tartar sauce / fresh squeezed lemon
More about The Barn
Item pic

 

The Butchery

3720 Caminito Court, Del Mar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$16.00
Our House Ground Faroe Island Salmon Served with Creamy Tartar Sauce, Crisp Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, and Fries.
More about The Butchery

