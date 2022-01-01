Salmon burgers in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve salmon burgers
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|SALMON BURGER
|$12.00
Filet of salmon, soy-citrus lettuce-cabbage slaw, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, brioche bun
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Salmon Burger
|$20.00
HONEY GLAZED PISTACHIO CRUSTED SALMON FILET, ARUGULA, TOMATO, FENNEL CITRUS
VINAIGRETTE, GARLIC AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUN
The Barn
2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3, San Diego
|Salmon Burger
|$14.00
salmon patty / lettuce / tomato / onion / pickles / tartar sauce / fresh squeezed lemon