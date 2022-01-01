Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve salmon salad

Just Sushi To Go image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Poke Salad$8.25
More about Just Sushi To Go
Salmon Nicoise Salad image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Nicoise Salad$19.00
Mixed green, seared salmon, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, French pickles, egg, capers and vinaigrette dressing
More about Hidden Craft
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$17.00
Served with pita.
More about Olympic Cafe
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$16.95
Grilled salmon fillet, tomato, cucumber, mixed greens with curried-turmeric dressing
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Salad$15.50
More about Arely's French Bakery
Item pic

 

The Butchery

3720 Caminito Court, Del Mar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Salmon Salad$14.00
A Blend of Arugula, Spring Mix, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, House Made Croutons, and a Sweet Dill Dressing on the side. Topped with Our Cedar Rubbed Seared Faroe Island Salmon.
More about The Butchery
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon salad$16.00
Salads
Salmon Salad$18.00
More about Cote d’azur

