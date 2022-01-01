Salmon salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve salmon salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Salmon Poke Salad
|$8.25
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$19.00
Mixed green, seared salmon, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, French pickles, egg, capers and vinaigrette dressing
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Served with pita.
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$16.95
Grilled salmon fillet, tomato, cucumber, mixed greens with curried-turmeric dressing
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$15.50
The Butchery
3720 Caminito Court, Del Mar
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$14.00
A Blend of Arugula, Spring Mix, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, House Made Croutons, and a Sweet Dill Dressing on the side. Topped with Our Cedar Rubbed Seared Faroe Island Salmon.