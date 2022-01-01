Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Item pic

 

Samburgers Little Italy

550 W Date St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON SANDWICH$13.95
sesame glaze | arugula | mango salsa | sriracha mayo
More about Samburgers Little Italy
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Salmon Sandwich$13.00
Salmon Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Smoked Salmon Sandwich$16.75
In-house Smoked Salmon, capers, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, your choice of toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, served with fries.
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
Counterpoint image

 

Counterpoint

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
salmon sandwich$19.00
remoulade, cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fries
More about Counterpoint
Consumer pic

 

Bread & Cie

350 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$12.95
Smoked salmon with mozzarella, house-made dill spread and cucumber on toasted French white batard
More about Bread & Cie
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slammin' Salmon Sandwich$18.00
Blackened Scottish salmon served with a zesty avocado slaw, fresh tomato, on a house roll.
More about Bayside Landing
Bay Hill Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackend Salmon Sandwich$18.00
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$18.00
More about Bay Hill Tavern

