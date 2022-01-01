Salmon sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
Samburgers Little Italy
550 W Date St., San Diego
|SALMON SANDWICH
|$13.95
sesame glaze | arugula | mango salsa | sriracha mayo
Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Salmon Sandwich
|$13.00
Salmon Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
|*Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$16.75
In-house Smoked Salmon, capers, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, your choice of toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, served with fries.
Counterpoint
830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego
|salmon sandwich
|$19.00
remoulade, cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fries
Bread & Cie
350 University Ave, San Diego
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$12.95
Smoked salmon with mozzarella, house-made dill spread and cucumber on toasted French white batard
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Slammin' Salmon Sandwich
|$18.00
Blackened Scottish salmon served with a zesty avocado slaw, fresh tomato, on a house roll.