Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve samosa

Tappizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Tappizza

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Samosa Sliders$11.00
Brioche bun, chickpea and potato croquettes with house slaw, cilantro and mint chutney. Vegetarian.
More about Tappizza
Vegetable Samosas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Samosas$7.00
Two deep fried pastries stuffed with mildy spiced potatoes and peas.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
138700a9-31af-453a-a404-6d669ff897fb image

 

Madras Cafe

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Samosa$5.99
More about Madras Cafe
Veggie Samosas & Chutney image

 

Sundara

1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (457 reviews)
Delivery
Veggie Samosas & Chutney$7.25
Two crisp pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas, served with tamarind and mint chutneys. Combine the chutneys for a uniquely Indian flavor.
Vegan when served without mint chutney.
More about Sundara
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
SAMOSA 3 PC$6.99
SAMOSA CHAT$7.99
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
Vegetable Samosa image

 

Curry N Kabab

9272 Miramar Road 20, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Samosa$4.00
More about Curry N Kabab
Chicken Samosa image

 

Tandoori Hut

3890 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (7176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Samosa$5.00
Lamb Samosa$5.00
Vegetable Samosa$4.00
More about Tandoori Hut
Restaurant banner

 

Village Indian Cuisine

9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Samosa$6.00
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
More about Village Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Sweet Potato Fries

Steak Bowls

Yellow Curry

Chicken Marsala

Tostadas

Tuna Rolls

Shrimp Wraps

Clams

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston