Samosa in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve samosa
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Tappizza
8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Samosa Sliders
|$11.00
Brioche bun, chickpea and potato croquettes with house slaw, cilantro and mint chutney. Vegetarian.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Vegetable Samosas
|$7.00
Two deep fried pastries stuffed with mildy spiced potatoes and peas.
Sundara
1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego
|Veggie Samosas & Chutney
|$7.25
Two crisp pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas, served with tamarind and mint chutneys. Combine the chutneys for a uniquely Indian flavor.
Vegan when served without mint chutney.
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|SAMOSA 3 PC
|$6.99
|SAMOSA CHAT
|$7.99
Tandoori Hut
3890 5th Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Samosa
|$5.00
|Lamb Samosa
|$5.00
|Vegetable Samosa
|$4.00