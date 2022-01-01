Sausage rolls in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve sausage rolls
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Sausage Roll
|$6.00
Minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic, signature all-butter laminated pastry, white sesame seeds
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Sausage Roll
|$6.00
Minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic, signature all-butter laminated pastry, white sesame seeds
Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Sausage Rolls
|$14.00
Baked sausage rolls with our tangy mustard and NZ Ketchup