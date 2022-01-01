Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sausage rolls in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve sausage rolls

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage Roll$6.00
Minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic, signature all-butter laminated pastry, white sesame seeds
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Item pic

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Roll$6.00
Minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic, signature all-butter laminated pastry, white sesame seeds
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Item pic

 

Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Rolls$14.00
Baked sausage rolls with our tangy mustard and NZ Ketchup
More about Kairoa Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Pauly's pizza joint

6780 Miramar Rd #10, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sausage Roll$14.00
sausage, mozzarella, green peepers, red onions, parmesan, garlic. served with side of marinara
More about Pauly's pizza joint

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Paninis

Chopped Salad

Cobb Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

French Toast

Gnocchi

Chicken Burritos

White Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston