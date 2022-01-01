Scallops in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve scallops
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)
|$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Scallop Ceviche
|$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Scallop Gnocchi
|$15.00
Pate-Choux Gnocchi
Scallops
Heirloom Cherry Toamtoes
Burrata
Arugula
Champagne Vinaigrette
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|scalloped potatoes +gruyere + comte + nutmeg +thyme
|$32.00
serves 4
veg
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
|scalloped potatoes
|$14.00
|scalloped potato + gruyere + comte + nutmeg +thyme
|$32.00
serves 4
veg, gf
Available for Pickup Thursday 4/14 11am-4pm or Delivery Thursday 4/14 ONLY
City Tacos
11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego
|SCALLOP DREAMS
|$5.75
pepper cream flambeed scallops topped with Mexican squash, green onions, bacon, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$5.50
Spicy scallop.
|Spicy Scallop
|$3.95
|Spicy Scallop Handroll
|$3.95
Spicy scallop.
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Seared Scallops
|$48.00
Cauliflower puree, carrots, squash, red onion, turnips, thyme, pesto, bacon, gluten friendly
Tora Tora Sushi
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
|Scallop Nigiri
|$6.00
2 pieces
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Spicy Scallop
|$3.95
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$5.50
Spicy scallop.
|Spicy Scallop Handroll
|$3.95
Spicy scallop.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$5.50
Spicy scallop.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Azuki Sushi
2321 5th Ave, San Diego
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$11.00
House spicy sauce & avocado
|Spicy Scallop HR
|$8.00
House spicy sauce & avocado
TAKA Sushi
555 5th Ave, San Diego
|Nigiri Scallop
|$5.50
|Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
|$6.50
|Scallop Roll 8pc
|$11.50
Scallop, green onion, cucumber, masago, sesame seed
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fort Oak Restaurant
1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego
|Scallop Aguachile
|$25.00
cucumber, onion, cilantro, coriander oil
Morning Glory
550 W Date St, San Diego
|Crispy Scallop Potato
|$6.00
Decadent Slice Of Creamy Gratin. Breaded, And Fried To A Crisp.
|Dirty Scalloped Potato
|$7.00
Fried Gratin Slice Drenched In Sausage Gravy.
Tanuki Sake Bar
4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$15.00
Inside: crab, avocado, & cucumber.
Top: scallop w/ spicy mayo
|Scallop Nigiri
|$5.00
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Scallop Torta
|$15.50
Grilled Scallops
Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, and Avocado
|Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Scallop Ceviche
|$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
646 University Avenue, San Diego
|Scallop Ceviche
|$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
|Fisherman Torta (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Grilled & Smoked Fish)
|$14.99
Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
|Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
TACOS
City Tacos
4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego
|SCALLOP DREAMS
|$5.75
pepper cream flambéed scallops topped with Mexican squash, green onions, bacon & cotija cheese on a flour tortilla