Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve scallops

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Scallop Ceviche$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
La Clochette Du Coin image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallop Gnocchi$15.00
Pate-Choux Gnocchi
Scallops
Heirloom Cherry Toamtoes
Burrata
Arugula
Champagne Vinaigrette
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
scalloped potatoes +gruyere + comte + nutmeg +thyme$32.00
serves 4
veg
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
scalloped potatoes$14.00
scalloped potato + gruyere + comte + nutmeg +thyme$32.00
serves 4
veg, gf
Available for Pickup Thursday 4/14 11am-4pm or Delivery Thursday 4/14 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
City Tacos image

 

City Tacos

11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SCALLOP DREAMS$5.75
pepper cream flambeed scallops topped with Mexican squash, green onions, bacon, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla
More about City Tacos
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Roll$5.50
Spicy scallop.
Spicy Scallop$3.95
Spicy Scallop Handroll$3.95
Spicy scallop.
More about RB Sushi
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Scallops$48.00
Cauliflower puree, carrots, squash, red onion, turnips, thyme, pesto, bacon, gluten friendly
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Consumer pic

 

Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Nigiri$6.00
2 pieces
More about Tora Tora Sushi
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Scallop$3.95
Spicy Scallop Roll$5.50
Spicy scallop.
Spicy Scallop Handroll$3.95
Spicy scallop.
More about Auti Sushi
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Roll$5.50
Spicy scallop.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Azuki Sushi

2321 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3373 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Scallop Roll$11.00
House spicy sauce & avocado
Spicy Scallop HR$8.00
House spicy sauce & avocado
More about Azuki Sushi
Item pic

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nigiri Scallop$5.50
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$6.50
Scallop Roll 8pc$11.50
Scallop, green onion, cucumber, masago, sesame seed
More about TAKA Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fort Oak Restaurant

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Aguachile$25.00
cucumber, onion, cilantro, coriander oil
More about Fort Oak Restaurant
Morning Glory image

 

Morning Glory

550 W Date St, San Diego

Avg 4 (1849 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Scallop Potato$6.00
Decadent Slice Of Creamy Gratin. Breaded, And Fried To A Crisp.
Dirty Scalloped Potato$7.00
Fried Gratin Slice Drenched In Sausage Gravy.
More about Morning Glory
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Roll$15.00
Inside: crab, avocado, & cucumber.
Top: scallop w/ spicy mayo
Scallop Nigiri$5.00
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallop Torta$15.50
Grilled Scallops
Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, and Avocado
Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Scallop Ceviche$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallop Ceviche$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
Fisherman Torta (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Grilled & Smoked Fish)$14.99
Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

TACOS

City Tacos

4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SCALLOP DREAMS$5.75
pepper cream flambéed scallops topped with Mexican squash, green onions, bacon & cotija cheese on a flour tortilla
More about City Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

City Tacos

3028 university ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SCALLOP DREAMS$5.75
pepper cream flambéed scallops topped with mexican squash, green onions, bacon
& cotija cheese on a flour tortilla
More about City Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Mango Lassi

Tortas

Cupcakes

Grilled Chicken

Tortilla Soup

Tostadas

Clams

Lobsters

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston