Seaweed salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve seaweed salad

NOW Sushi image

SUSHI

NOW Sushi

3852 mission blvd, san diego

Avg 4.4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$6.00
More about NOW Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
SeaWeed Salad$4.00
Refreshing Seaweed, garnished with cucumber and sesame seeds
More about Underbelly North Park
Item pic

 

Tajima East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seaweed Salad$4.00
More about Tajima East Village
Underbelly Little Italy image

 

Underbelly Little Italy

750 W Fir St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.00
Cucumbers, Rice Vinegar, Seaweed Salad
More about Underbelly Little Italy
Item pic

 

Tajima North Park

3015 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seaweed Salad$4.00
Seaweed and sesame seeds
More about Tajima North Park
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$3.75
Vegetarian.
More about Just Sushi To Go
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SEAWEED SALAD$6.50
Wakame
More about FISH DISTRICT
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.95
Seaweed and sesame seeds.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SEAWEED SALAD$5.00
JAPANESE STYLE SEAWEED SALAD WITH TOASTED SESAME
V|VEG|GF
More about The Asian Bistro
Tajima Mercury image

 

Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seaweed Salad$4.00
More about Tajima Mercury
Consumer pic

 

Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.00
More about Tora Tora Sushi
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.95
Seaweed and sesame seeds.
More about Auti Sushi
The Yasai image

 

The Yasai

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Seaweed Salad$6.00
More about The Yasai
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.95
Seaweed and sesame seeds.
More about RB Sushi
TAKA Sushi image

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$11.00
More about TAKA Sushi
Item pic

RAMEN

Buta Japanese Ramen

5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.50
green Japanese seaweed with sesame seeds
More about Buta Japanese Ramen
Item pic

SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beshock Ramen Carlsbad

2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.95
Mix seaweed with sesame mayo dressing
More about Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
Item pic

 

Beshock Ramen East Village

1288 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.95
More about Beshock Ramen East Village
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - San Diego

332 J St Suite 102, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$8.99
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego

