Seaweed salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve seaweed salad
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES
Underbelly North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|SeaWeed Salad
|$4.00
Refreshing Seaweed, garnished with cucumber and sesame seeds
Underbelly Little Italy
750 W Fir St, San Diego
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.00
Cucumbers, Rice Vinegar, Seaweed Salad
Tajima North Park
3015 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Seaweed Salad
|$4.00
Seaweed and sesame seeds
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Seaweed Salad
|$3.75
Vegetarian.
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$6.50
Wakame
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.95
Seaweed and sesame seeds.
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$5.00
JAPANESE STYLE SEAWEED SALAD WITH TOASTED SESAME
V|VEG|GF
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.95
Seaweed and sesame seeds.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.95
Seaweed and sesame seeds.
RAMEN
Buta Japanese Ramen
5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.50
green Japanese seaweed with sesame seeds
SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.95
Mix seaweed with sesame mayo dressing
Beshock Ramen East Village
1288 Market Street, San Diego
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.95