Shawarma in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

KAFA | SD's #1 Mediterranean in Downtown

925 B Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma KaBowl$12.95
Shawarma Bowls are served with rice, lettuce, and tomatoes with Chicken Shawarma and your choice of toppings.
More about KAFA | SD's #1 Mediterranean in Downtown
Item pic

 

Wagyu Shawarma Grill

10467 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
2. Wagyu Shawarma Wrap$13.00
Parsley, Red Onions, Mediterranean Pickles, Tahini Sauce
Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Wagyu Beef Shawarma (ALA)$13.00
More about Wagyu Shawarma Grill
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Shawarma$19.00
More about Second Nature
Item pic

 

Park Commons

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shawarma Cauliflower Wrap$11.95
Hummus, Schug, Kale Tabbouleh, Pickled Red Onions, and Duqqa
(Kale Tabbouleh contains: Quinoa, Cucumbers, Sumac Onion, Mint, Dill and Parsley)
Shawarma Cauliflower Salad$12.95
Lemon Vinaigrette, Hummus, Schug, Kale Tabbouleh, Pickled Red Onions, and Duqqa
(Kale Tabbouleh contains: Quinoa, Cucumbers, Sumac Onion, Mint, Dill and Parsley)
Shawarma Cauliflower Plate$13.95
Saffron Rice, Hummus, Naan, Kale Tabbouleh, Schug, Pickled Vegetables, and Duqqa
(Kale Tabbouleh contains: Quinoa, Cucumbers, Sumac Onion, Mint, Dill and Parsley)
More about Park Commons

