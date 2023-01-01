Shawarma in San Diego
KAFA | SD's #1 Mediterranean in Downtown
925 B Street, San Diego
|Chicken Shawarma KaBowl
|$12.95
Shawarma Bowls are served with rice, lettuce, and tomatoes with Chicken Shawarma and your choice of toppings.
Wagyu Shawarma Grill
10467 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego
|2. Wagyu Shawarma Wrap
|$13.00
Parsley, Red Onions, Mediterranean Pickles, Tahini Sauce
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.00
|Wagyu Beef Shawarma (ALA)
|$13.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Shawarma
|$19.00
Park Commons
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Shawarma Cauliflower Wrap
|$11.95
Hummus, Schug, Kale Tabbouleh, Pickled Red Onions, and Duqqa
(Kale Tabbouleh contains: Quinoa, Cucumbers, Sumac Onion, Mint, Dill and Parsley)
|Shawarma Cauliflower Salad
|$12.95
Lemon Vinaigrette, Hummus, Schug, Kale Tabbouleh, Pickled Red Onions, and Duqqa
(Kale Tabbouleh contains: Quinoa, Cucumbers, Sumac Onion, Mint, Dill and Parsley)
|Shawarma Cauliflower Plate
|$13.95
Saffron Rice, Hummus, Naan, Kale Tabbouleh, Schug, Pickled Vegetables, and Duqqa
(Kale Tabbouleh contains: Quinoa, Cucumbers, Sumac Onion, Mint, Dill and Parsley)