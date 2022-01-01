Shepherds pies in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve shepherds pies
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
MORENA PROVISIONS
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|vegetarian shepherd's pie
|$18.00
squash + mushroom + herb + mashed parsnip + potato gf
|shepherd's pie
|$20.00
beef + pea + carrot + onion + mashed parsnip + potato gf
More about Marie Callender's La Mesa
Marie Callender's La Mesa
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Mini Shepherds Pie
|$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.