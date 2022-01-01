Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve shepherds pies

MORENA PROVISIONS

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
vegetarian shepherd's pie$18.00
squash + mushroom + herb + mashed parsnip + potato gf
shepherd's pie$20.00
beef + pea + carrot + onion + mashed parsnip + potato gf
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
Item pic

 

Marie Callender's La Mesa

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Shepherds Pie$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
More about Marie Callender's La Mesa

