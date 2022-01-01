Short ribs in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Death by Tequila
Death by Tequila
5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego
|Short Rib Asada Taco
|$7.00
guacamole | radish | grilled green onion | salsa verde
More about Underbelly North Park
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES
Underbelly North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|Side Of Short Rib
|$5.00
Make it meatier.
More about CUCINA sorella
PIZZA
CUCINA sorella
4055 Adams Ave, San Diego
|short rib pappardelle
|$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
More about Underbelly Little Italy
Underbelly Little Italy
750 W Fir St, San Diego
|Short Rib Bao
|$8.00
Spicy Mustard, Slaw, Crispy Onions
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Braised Short Ribs
|$25.00
boneless short ribs, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts shavings & grilled baby carrots, horseradish cream
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|玉米烧排骨Corn With Short Rib
|$16.75
More about Rusticucina
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Pappardelle Short Ribs
|$29.00
More about Terra American Bistro
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Red Wine Braised Short Rib
|$27.00
12 hour braise, beef sugo, Yukon potato mash, vegetables gf
|Short Rib Tamalito
|$24.00
12 hour braised short rib, pulled and served over sweet corn bread with cilantro crema, chipotle black beans and Mexican cucumber salad
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|SHORT RIB BURGER
|$17.00
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Short Ribs
|$48.00
Bourbon BBQ, caramelized onion, polenta, gluten friendly
More about Second Nature
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Braised Short Rib
|$23.00
Mashed potatoes, demi glazed roasted veggies, onion crisps.
|Short-rib.
|$8.00
More about Baja Betty's
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Short Rib (2) Tacos Plate
|$16.25
braised in Negra Modelo then oven roasted; served on corn tortillas, topped with pickled red onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Urge American Gastropub
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Short Rib Pappardelle
|$26.00
More about Craft House Burgers
Craft House Burgers
4101 30th st suite c, san diego
|Short-rib fries
|$21.00
Braised Short Rib, White Cheddar, Onion Jam, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli Cilantro and Microgreens
More about Not Not Tacos
Not Not Tacos
550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego
|Korean Short Rib Taco
|$6.75
ginger garlic soy sauce | jicama | green onion | gochujang | sour cream | crispy panko
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar
Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar
12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego
|Short rib fries
|$11.00