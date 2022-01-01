Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve short ribs

Death by Tequila image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Asada Taco$7.00
guacamole | radish | grilled green onion | salsa verde
More about Death by Tequila
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Short Rib$5.00
Make it meatier.
More about Underbelly North Park
CUCINA sorella image

PIZZA

CUCINA sorella

4055 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
More about CUCINA sorella
The Wise Ox image

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bone-In Short Ribs$18.99
More about The Wise Ox
Underbelly Little Italy image

 

Underbelly Little Italy

750 W Fir St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Bao$8.00
Spicy Mustard, Slaw, Crispy Onions
More about Underbelly Little Italy
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Short Ribs$25.00
boneless short ribs, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts shavings & grilled baby carrots, horseradish cream
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Main pic

 

Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
玉米烧排骨Corn With Short Rib$16.75
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle Short Ribs$29.00
More about Rusticucina
Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Wine Braised Short Rib$27.00
12 hour braise, beef sugo, Yukon potato mash, vegetables gf
Short Rib Tamalito$24.00
12 hour braised short rib, pulled and served over sweet corn bread with cilantro crema, chipotle black beans and Mexican cucumber salad
More about Terra American Bistro
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
SHORT RIB BURGER$17.00
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Short Ribs$48.00
Bourbon BBQ, caramelized onion, polenta, gluten friendly
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Short Rib$23.00
Mashed potatoes, demi glazed roasted veggies, onion crisps.
Short-rib.$8.00
More about Second Nature
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib (2) Tacos Plate$16.25
braised in Negra Modelo then oven roasted; served on corn tortillas, topped with pickled red onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Baja Betty's
Urge American Gastropub image

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Pappardelle$26.00
More about Urge American Gastropub
Main pic

 

Craft House Burgers

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short-rib fries$21.00
Braised Short Rib, White Cheddar, Onion Jam, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli Cilantro and Microgreens
More about Craft House Burgers
Barleymash image

FRENCH FRIES

Barleymash

600 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (3695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE SHORT RIB$6.00
More about Barleymash
Item pic

 

Not Not Tacos

550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Short Rib Taco$6.75
ginger garlic soy sauce | jicama | green onion | gochujang | sour cream | crispy panko
More about Not Not Tacos
Banner pic

 

Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short rib fries$11.00
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib$22.00
Short Rib Tacos$14.00
Three corn tortillas, house braised short rib, garlic roasted tomato & poblano peppers, pickled onion, cilantro, molcajete salsa & radish. Side of chips & salsa.
More about Bay Hill Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Dumplings

Thai Tea

Fish And Chips

Chorizo Burritos

Tomato Basil Soup

Steamed Rice

Pastrami Sandwiches

Tamales

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston