Shrimp curry in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Curry$23.00
A traditional, onion based gravy, blended with an array of spice.
Shrimp Goan Curry$23.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai - San Diego

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Masala Curry$15.75
Masala spices with cauliflower, mushrooms, green beans & tomatoes in a creamy coconut curry served with jasmine rice. GF
More about Saffron Thai - San Diego
Item pic

RAMEN

Buta Japanese Ramen - 5201 Linda Vista Rd #103

5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Katsu Curry$13.95
More about Buta Japanese Ramen - 5201 Linda Vista Rd #103
Banner pic

 

Zen Curry - San Diego

7309 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Katsu Curry$13.00
3pcs ebi fry (breaded and fried shrimp) over curry rice
More about Zen Curry - San Diego
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO image

 

Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
PARADISE SHRIMP CURRY$12.99
Hyderabadi Style Shrimp curry in special Paradise spice mix
More about Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego

