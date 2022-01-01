Shrimp curry in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp curry
India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp Curry
|$23.00
A traditional, onion based gravy, blended with an array of spice.
|Shrimp Goan Curry
|$23.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
Saffron Thai - San Diego
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Shrimp Masala Curry
|$15.75
Masala spices with cauliflower, mushrooms, green beans & tomatoes in a creamy coconut curry served with jasmine rice. GF
Buta Japanese Ramen - 5201 Linda Vista Rd #103
5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego
|Shrimp Katsu Curry
|$13.95
Zen Curry - San Diego
7309 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Shrimp Katsu Curry
|$13.00
3pcs ebi fry (breaded and fried shrimp) over curry rice