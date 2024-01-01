Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Tajima College Heights image

 

Tajima Ramen-College Heights

6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fried Rice$17.00
Shrimps, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Corn, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-College Heights
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.95
More about RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$16.00
Rice. Shrimp. Eggs. Carrots. Water Chestnuts. Peas. Siracha Aioli. Sesame Seed. Scallions. Cilantro.
More about Fernside
Item pic

 

Tajima Izakaya-Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fried Rice$17.00
Shrimps, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Corn, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
Consumer pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Healthy Fried Rice (Shrimp)$16.75
Red organic rice stir-fried with kale, ginger and onion. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
Fried Rice (Shrimp)$15.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, corn, onion, celery, gluten free soy sauce, our housemade tomato sauce. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
More about Saffron Thai
Banner pic

 

Xin Chao Eatery

3545 Del Mar Heights Road Suite C5, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fried Rice$17.00
More about Xin Chao Eatery
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa College Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Shrimp and Fish with Fried Rice$8.00
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College
Item pic

RAMEN

Steamy Piggy

4681 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (6395 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
shrimp, pineapple, bacon, rice, egg, scallion, curry, cilantro
More about Steamy Piggy

