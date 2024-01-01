Shrimp fried rice in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Tajima Ramen-College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$17.00
Shrimps, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Corn, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.95
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$16.00
Rice. Shrimp. Eggs. Carrots. Water Chestnuts. Peas. Siracha Aioli. Sesame Seed. Scallions. Cilantro.
Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$17.00
Shrimps, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Corn, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Healthy Fried Rice (Shrimp)
|$16.75
Red organic rice stir-fried with kale, ginger and onion. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
|Fried Rice (Shrimp)
|$15.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, corn, onion, celery, gluten free soy sauce, our housemade tomato sauce. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
Xin Chao Eatery
3545 Del Mar Heights Road Suite C5, San Diego
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$17.00
72Fifty - Mesa College
7250 Mesa College Drive, San Diego
|Teriyaki Shrimp and Fish with Fried Rice
|$8.00