Shrimp quesadillas in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla (Corn Tortilla)$5.99
Meat & Cheese
Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)$6.99
Meat & Cheese
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$6.99
Meat & Cheese
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.25
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Item pic

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ranchero Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
More about La Puerta
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.75
flour tortilla, Monterey cheese blend with seasoned and sautéed shrimp; sides of guacamole and sour cream
More about Baja Betty's
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla$6.99
Cheese & Meat
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla$6.99
Cheese & Meat
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Deluxe Quesadilla$13.50
Plain Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
More about Don Tommy’s

