Shrimp quesadillas in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla (Corn Tortilla)
|$5.99
Meat & Cheese
|Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)
|$6.99
Meat & Cheese
|Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
|$6.99
Meat & Cheese
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.25
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Ranchero Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.00
Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.75
flour tortilla, Monterey cheese blend with seasoned and sautéed shrimp; sides of guacamole and sour cream
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla
|$6.99
Cheese & Meat
|Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla
|$6.99
Cheese & Meat