Shrimp rolls in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Fresh Roll [Shrimp]
|$10.00
Select an option: Tofu or Shrimp Fresh rice paper filled with romaine, carrot, basil, mint, bean sprout, vermicelli and cilantro, Served with peanut sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
|$4.25
Cone shaped roll.
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Fresh Roll [Shrimp]
|$8.95
Fresh rice paper filled with red leaf, carrot, mint, cilantro, basil and beansprout served with peanut dressing
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|CRISPY SHRIMP ROLLS
|$9.00
ALL NATURAL SHRIMP, STRAIGHTENED AND HAND ROLLED IN OUR LIGHTLY SEASONED RICE FLOUR WRAP SERVED WITH HOUSE SWEET CHILI SAUCE (5 PCS)
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Shrimp Salad Rolls (Box of 3)
|$13.75
Shrimp, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
|Shrimp Salad Roll (1)
|$4.75
Shrimp, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|GARDEN ROLL SHRIMP
|$9.95
Shrimp, Green Leaves, Cucumbe, Basil, Carrot, Red Cabbage in Rice Paper Wrappers served with Peanut Sauce
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Fresh Roll Shrimp (2)
|$6.95
Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, grilled shrimps, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce
|Fresh Roll Shrimp (4)
|$12.95
Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, grilled shrimps, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Azuki Sushi
2321 5th Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, cucumber & gobo pickles
TAKA Sushi
555 5th Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pc
|$15.95
Fried shrimp, crabmeat, sesame seed
|Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
|$8.95
Tanuki Sake Bar
4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
Inside: shrimp tempura & avocado.
Top: crunchy tempura
SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.45
Black Tiger shrimp tempura and avocado
Beshock Ramen East Village
1288 Market Street, San Diego
|Shrimp Temp Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado