Shrimp rolls in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

NOW Sushi image

SUSHI

NOW Sushi

3852 mission blvd, san diego

Avg 4.4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
'Shrimp' Tempura Roll$15.00
More about NOW Sushi
Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Roll [Shrimp]$10.00
Select an option: Tofu or Shrimp Fresh rice paper filled with romaine, carrot, basil, mint, bean sprout, vermicelli and cilantro, Served with peanut sauce
Fresh Roll [Shrimp]$9.50
Select an option: Tofu or Shrimp Fresh rice paper filled with romaine, carrot, basil, mint, bean sprout, vermicelli and cilantro, Served with peanut sauce
More about Aaharn at University City
Just Sushi To Go image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$4.25
Cone shaped roll.
More about Just Sushi To Go
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Roll [Shrimp]$8.95
Fresh rice paper filled with red leaf, carrot, mint, cilantro, basil and beansprout served with peanut dressing
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Item pic

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY SHRIMP ROLLS$9.00
ALL NATURAL SHRIMP, STRAIGHTENED AND HAND ROLLED IN OUR LIGHTLY SEASONED RICE FLOUR WRAP SERVED WITH HOUSE SWEET CHILI SAUCE (5 PCS)
More about The Asian Bistro
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Rolls (Box of 3)$13.75
Shrimp, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Shrimp Salad Roll (1)$4.75
Shrimp, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
More about Saffron Thai
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARDEN ROLL SHRIMP$9.95
Shrimp, Green Leaves, Cucumbe, Basil, Carrot, Red Cabbage in Rice Paper Wrappers served with Peanut Sauce
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
The Yasai image

 

The Yasai

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
No-Shrimp Tempura Roll$18.00
More about The Yasai
Star Anise Thai Cuisine image

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Roll Shrimp (2)$6.95
Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, grilled shrimps, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce
Fresh Roll Shrimp (4)$12.95
Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, grilled shrimps, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Azuki Sushi

2321 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3373 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, cucumber & gobo pickles
More about Azuki Sushi
Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pc image

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pc$15.95
Fried shrimp, crabmeat, sesame seed
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$8.95
More about TAKA Sushi
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Inside: shrimp tempura & avocado.
Top: crunchy tempura
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad image

SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beshock Ramen Carlsbad

2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.45
Black Tiger shrimp tempura and avocado
More about Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
Beshock Ramen East Village image

 

Beshock Ramen East Village

1288 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Temp Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado
More about Beshock Ramen East Village
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - San Diego

332 J St Suite 102, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Roll$9.99
Spicy shrimp mix and cucumber.
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego

