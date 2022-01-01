Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Spicy Shrimp Salad$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
wild shrimp salad$13.00
wild shrimp + asparagus + pickled corn + grape tomato + sauce vert (parsley, spinach, basil, sour cream)
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Guava Beach Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp$17.95
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Shrimp Udon Noodle Salad image

 

Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Udon Noodle Salad$9.00
shrimp | carrot | radish | edamame | spinach | green onion | peanuts | sesame seeds | furikake | chili garlic dressing
More about Graze By Sam
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Beet Salad$20.75
Our famous Naked Shrimp, red and golden beets, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, over mixed greens.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Kabob Salad$16.00
Served with pita.
More about Olympic Cafe
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Rolls (Box of 3)$13.75
Shrimp, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Shrimp Salad Roll (1)$4.75
Shrimp, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
More about Saffron Thai
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad$13.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad$14.49
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s
Bare Back Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp N Mango Salad$19.00
Grilled shrimp, mango, Avocado, arugula, cilantro, corn, cotija, tajin,and orange citrus vinaigrette
More about Bare Back Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$13.00
More about Don Tommy’s

