Shrimp salad in San Diego

Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Grilled Spicy Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|wild shrimp salad
|$13.00
wild shrimp + asparagus + pickled corn + grape tomato + sauce vert (parsley, spinach, basil, sour cream)
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp
|$17.95
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Shrimp Udon Noodle Salad
|$9.00
shrimp | carrot | radish | edamame | spinach | green onion | peanuts | sesame seeds | furikake | chili garlic dressing
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Shrimp Beet Salad
|$20.75
Our famous Naked Shrimp, red and golden beets, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, over mixed greens.
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp Kabob Salad
|$16.00
Served with pita.
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Shrimp Salad Rolls (Box of 3)
|$13.75
Shrimp, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
|Shrimp Salad Roll (1)
|$4.75
Shrimp, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
|$14.49
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Shrimp N Mango Salad
|$19.00
Grilled shrimp, mango, Avocado, arugula, cilantro, corn, cotija, tajin,and orange citrus vinaigrette
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
646 University Avenue, San Diego
|Spicy Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.