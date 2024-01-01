Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp spring rolls in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls

Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe

5887 Copley Drive, San Diego

Grab and Go Shrimp Mango Spring Roll w/ Mango Sweet-Chili Sauce$10.00
Coconut-Miso Tempeh, Udon Noodles, Pickled Daikon Radish, Pickled Carrot, Green Papaya, Sweet-Chili Hoisin Sauce
More about Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe
KIN SAEP!!! Come enjoy our delicious Flavors of Thai and Laos. CoCoCane Avalible!!!

4710 Market Street, San Diego

Shrimp Spring Rolls - 2$8.95
Rice paper wrapped with vermicelli, assorted veggies and shrimp. Serve with sweet fish sauce or peanut sauce.
More about KIN SAEP!!! Come enjoy our delicious Flavors of Thai and Laos. CoCoCane Avalible!!!
Burgeon at The Arbor

1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego

Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls$8.00
More about Burgeon at The Arbor

