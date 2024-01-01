Shrimp spring rolls in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls
More about Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe
Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe
5887 Copley Drive, San Diego
|Grab and Go Shrimp Mango Spring Roll w/ Mango Sweet-Chili Sauce
|$10.00
Coconut-Miso Tempeh, Udon Noodles, Pickled Daikon Radish, Pickled Carrot, Green Papaya, Sweet-Chili Hoisin Sauce
More about KIN SAEP!!! Come enjoy our delicious Flavors of Thai and Laos. CoCoCane Avalible!!!
KIN SAEP!!! Come enjoy our delicious Flavors of Thai and Laos. CoCoCane Avalible!!!
4710 Market Street, San Diego
|Shrimp Spring Rolls - 2
|$8.95
Rice paper wrapped with vermicelli, assorted veggies and shrimp. Serve with sweet fish sauce or peanut sauce.