Shrimp tacos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)
|$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Battered Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Single Shrimp Grilled Taco
|$9.50
|Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$21.00
2 corn tortillas topped with 6 grilled marinated (cilantro, garlic, oil, lime) shrimp, avocado-corn relish, crispy fried jalapenos, apple wood smoked bacon crumbles, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, cilantro sprig garnish (ALLERGIES- DAIRY, SHELLFISH, SEAFOOD, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, ONION)
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|DIABLO SHRIMP TACO PLATE
|$17.00
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Shrimp Tacos (3 tacos)
|$20.00
served with rice and beans
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Shrimp Especial Tacos
|$18.00
3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Ranchero Sauce, Cabbage, Crema, topped with Cilantro served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
|Ranchero Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Cabbage, Crema, topped with Cilantro served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
|A la carte Ranchero Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Shrimp, Corn Tortilla, Ranchero Sauce, Cabbage, Crema, Cilantro
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|VEGAN SPICY SHRIMP TACOS (2)
|$14.00
Breaded Plant-Based Shrimp / Corn Tortilla / Grilled Green Chile / Plant-Based Queso Blanco / Jalapeno Salsa / Pico de Gallo / Avocado / Cabbage / Side Black Beans
|VEGAN SPICY SHRIMP TACOS (3)
|$17.00
Breaded Plant-Based Shrimp / Corn Tortilla / Grilled Green Chile / Plant-Based Queso Blanco / Jalapeno Salsa / Pico de Gallo / Avocado / Cabbage / Side Black Beans
|SHRIMP TACOS (3)
|$18.00
Chile de Arbol Butter/Queso Blanco/Avocado Salsa/Pico de Gallo/Avocado/Chorizo Refried Beans
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp (2) Tacos Plate
|$16.25
seasoned and blackened shrimp on corn tortillas with cabbage, salsa fresca, avocado salsa; topped with cilantro creama and queso fresco
The Swan
2933 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$5.75
Flour Tortilla, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage and White Sauce.
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
|$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Burgeon at The Arbor
1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego
|Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp Taco Plate
|$15.95
Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp. Topped with cabbage, salsa fresca and jalapeno white sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Not Not Tacos
550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego
|Kelly's Shrimp Taco
|$5.75
chipotle cream | red cabbage | old bay seasoning | micro cilantro
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Fishery
5040 Cass St, San Diego
|Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
2 tacos cilantro coleslaw, salsa fresca, cotija, chili aioli, beans + rice
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
646 University Avenue, San Diego
|Battered Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado