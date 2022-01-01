Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Battered Shrimp Taco$3.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Death by Tequila image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco$7.00
More about Death by Tequila
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.99
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.99
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Shrimp Grilled Taco$9.50
Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos$21.00
2 corn tortillas topped with 6 grilled marinated (cilantro, garlic, oil, lime) shrimp, avocado-corn relish, crispy fried jalapenos, apple wood smoked bacon crumbles, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, cilantro sprig garnish (ALLERGIES- DAIRY, SHELLFISH, SEAFOOD, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, ONION)
More about The Blind Burro
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
Shrimp Taco$5.50
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
DIABLO SHRIMP TACO PLATE$17.00
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Barrio Star image

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos (3 tacos)$20.00
served with rice and beans
More about Barrio Star
Item pic

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Especial Tacos$18.00
3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Ranchero Sauce, Cabbage, Crema, topped with Cilantro served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
Ranchero Shrimp Tacos$17.00
3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Cabbage, Crema, topped with Cilantro served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
A la carte Ranchero Shrimp Taco$5.00
Shrimp, Corn Tortilla, Ranchero Sauce, Cabbage, Crema, Cilantro
More about La Puerta
Banner pic

 

Pueblo

877 Hornblend St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGAN SPICY SHRIMP TACOS (2)$14.00
Breaded Plant-Based Shrimp / Corn Tortilla / Grilled Green Chile / Plant-Based Queso Blanco / Jalapeno Salsa / Pico de Gallo / Avocado / Cabbage / Side Black Beans
VEGAN SPICY SHRIMP TACOS (3)$17.00
Breaded Plant-Based Shrimp / Corn Tortilla / Grilled Green Chile / Plant-Based Queso Blanco / Jalapeno Salsa / Pico de Gallo / Avocado / Cabbage / Side Black Beans
SHRIMP TACOS (3)$18.00
Chile de Arbol Butter/Queso Blanco/Avocado Salsa/Pico de Gallo/Avocado/Chorizo Refried Beans
More about Pueblo
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.99
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp (2) Tacos Plate$16.25
seasoned and blackened shrimp on corn tortillas with cabbage, salsa fresca, avocado salsa; topped with cilantro creama and queso fresco
More about Baja Betty's
Grilled Shrimp Taco image

 

The Swan

2933 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.75
Flour Tortilla, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage and White Sauce.
More about The Swan
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s
Burgeon at The Arbor image

 

Burgeon at The Arbor

1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$16.00
More about Burgeon at The Arbor
Cafe Coyote image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Plate$15.95
Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp. Topped with cabbage, salsa fresca and jalapeno white sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about Cafe Coyote
Kelly's Shrimp image

 

Not Not Tacos

550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kelly's Shrimp Taco$5.75
chipotle cream | red cabbage | old bay seasoning | micro cilantro
More about Not Not Tacos
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.99
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
The Fishery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Fishery

5040 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1495 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
2 tacos cilantro coleslaw, salsa fresca, cotija, chili aioli, beans + rice
More about The Fishery
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Shrimp Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Battered Shrimp Taco$3.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
Spicy Shrimp Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$6.50
Shrimp Taco Salad$13.00
(2) Shrimp Tacos Plate$14.50
More about Don Tommy’s

Map

Map

