Shrimp wraps in San Diego

Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Shrimp Wraps
|$8.00
Golden crispy shrimp spring roll, served with palm sauce.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Shrimp Wraps
|$8.00
Golden crispy shrimp spring roll, served with palm sauce.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
|$18.75
6 large shrimp wrapped in bacon, on a skewer, served with house made ranch.
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.