Shrimp wraps in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wraps$8.00
Golden crispy shrimp spring roll, served with palm sauce.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wraps$8.00
Golden crispy shrimp spring roll, served with palm sauce.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$18.75
6 large shrimp wrapped in bacon, on a skewer, served with house made ranch.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP WRAP$14.50
SHRIMP, CHOICE OF GRILLED OR BAJA STYLE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, SALSA FRESCA, MIXED CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

