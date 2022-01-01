Sliders in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

NOW Sushi image

SUSHI

NOW Sushi

3852 mission blvd, san diego

Avg 4.4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Crab sliders$10.50
More about NOW Sushi
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Burger Sliders$12.99
Three beef sliders garnish with tomatoes, onions, and lettuce
More about Maggie's Cafe
Iron Pig Alehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SLIDER SAMPLER$14.00
trio of sliders | brisket | pulled pork | smoked chicken | served with hand-cut kennebec fries, smoked tomato aioli & housemade pickle spear
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Item pic

 

Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slider Board$17.00
Brisket Slider, Pesto Grilled Cheese Slider, and Baby Italian Slider
***please no substitutions***
Brisket Slider$9.00
sautéed onions | horseradish white cheddar cheese | garlic aioli | seeded roll
Pesto Grilled Cheese Slider$7.00
monterey jack | munster | sour cream + onion chips | basil pesto | garlic aioli | tomato | sourdough baguette
More about Graze By Sam
Consumer pic

 

Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Burger Sliders$8.00
More about Crust Pizzeria
Drafthouse Sliders (3) image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Drafthouse Sliders (3)$16.00
SECRET SAUCE, SWISS, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, BACON
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image

 

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Sliders (3)$10.00
Tzatziki sauce, pickled red onions
Smoked Beef Sliders$7.00
Cutwater Bourbon BBQ sauce, smoked beef, backyard coleslaw
More about Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
Tappizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Tappizza

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Samosa Sliders$11.00
Brioche bun, chickpea and potato croquettes with house slaw, cilantro and mint chutney. Vegetarian.
More about Tappizza
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Sliders and Fries$6.95
Bahn Mi Sliders (3)$10.95
Grilled soy ginger chicken, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, dojo sauce, on a Hawaiian roll
Waterfront Sliders (3)$10.95
Ground beer sliders with American cheese, grilled onions,house sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls
More about Harbor Town Pub
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen image

 

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen

4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Karaage Sliders$15.95
Two Crispy Karaage Sliders with Japanese sesame super coleslaw, crispy julienne red onions, KEWPIE base cilantro parsley sauce in a sweet Hawaiian slider bun. Includes a side of honey butter fries and Japanese super coleslaw
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
San Diego Sliders Company image

 

San Diego Sliders Company

909 grand ave suite 1, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pick Any Two Sliders$11.99
More about San Diego Sliders Company
MishMash image

HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
3 Cuban Sliders$12.00
3 Brisket Sliders$15.00
Cuban Slider Single$4.00
More about MishMash
Mavericks Beach Club image

GRILL

Mavericks Beach Club

860 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grommet Sliders$9.00
More about Mavericks Beach Club
Wagyu Beef Sliders w/ Cheese image

 

STACKED

7007 Friars Rd Ste 356, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wagyu Beef Sliders w/ Cheese$11.50
brioche | american cheese | iceberg lettuce | tomato | pickles | red onion | stacked sauce
More about STACKED
The Yasai image

 

The Yasai

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Pretzel Slider (2)$14.00
More about The Yasai
Item pic

 

Rakiraki Commons

2254 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Sliders$14.00
Marinated impossible patty, organic baby arugula, roma tomato, and crispy onions tossed in a truffle zest. All served in a pretzel roll with a house made aioli.
More about Rakiraki Commons
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biscuit Sliders$11.00
2 house biscuits with chicken tenders and apricot mustard. Served with a side of hash browns.
More about Working Class
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Burger Sliders$12.99
Three beef sliders with cheddar cheese, garnished with tomatoes, onions, and lettuce
More about Maggie's Cafe
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken

2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
#1 - (2) Sliders + Fries$13.95
crispy chicken tender, American cheese, slaw, bread & butter pickles, Nashville comeback sauce, crinkle cut fries
(1) Slider$5.95
#3 - (1) Slider + (1) Tender + Fries$12.95
crispy chicken tender, American cheese, slaw, bread & butter pickles, Nashville comeback sauce, crinkle cut fries
More about Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Slider Burgers$6.49
Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!
More about Marie Callender’s
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Brazilian Grill

3944 West Point Loma Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Guava Beef Sliders$13.00
Three sliders with pulled beef cooked with our secret tangy homemade guava sauce.
More about Sabor Brazilian Grill
Craft & Commerce image

HAMBURGERS

Craft & Commerce

675 W Beech St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (937 reviews)
Takeout
HH C&C Slider$3.99
HH Craft Fil A Slider$3.25
Craft-Fil-A Slider$4.99
More about Craft & Commerce
Waterbar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Ahi Tuna Sliders$14.95
More about Waterbar
THROWBACK SLIDER image

 

Modern Times [North Park]

3000 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
THROWBACK SLIDER$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
More about Modern Times [North Park]
Sloppy Joe Sliders image

 

Slaters 50-50

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sloppy Joe Sliders$8.99
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend slow-cooked and topped with potato chips, shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños on grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls.
KIDS SLIDER$8.99
KIDS SLIDER CHEESE$9.99
More about Slaters 50-50
Classic Slider (3 Piece) image

 

San Diego Sliders Food Truck

909 grand ave Suite 1, San diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Slider (3 Piece)$9.99
Ground beef /chuck blend, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, sharp cheese, grilled onions. (Dill pickle on top)
Asian Persuasion Slider (2 Piece)$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast, zesty orange sauce, sesame seeds on top, asian slaw, asian aioli.
More about San Diego Sliders Food Truck
Firehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse

722 Grand Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (3453 reviews)
Firehouse Sliders$14.50
white english cheddar/ caramelized onions/ arugula/ tomato confit/ sprouts/ FH rooster sauce/ brioche/ fries
More about Firehouse

