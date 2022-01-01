Sliders in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve sliders
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Cheese Burger Sliders
|$12.99
Three beef sliders garnish with tomatoes, onions, and lettuce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|SLIDER SAMPLER
|$14.00
trio of sliders | brisket | pulled pork | smoked chicken | served with hand-cut kennebec fries, smoked tomato aioli & housemade pickle spear
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Slider Board
|$17.00
Brisket Slider, Pesto Grilled Cheese Slider, and Baby Italian Slider
***please no substitutions***
|Brisket Slider
|$9.00
sautéed onions | horseradish white cheddar cheese | garlic aioli | seeded roll
|Pesto Grilled Cheese Slider
|$7.00
monterey jack | munster | sour cream + onion chips | basil pesto | garlic aioli | tomato | sourdough baguette
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Kids Burger Sliders
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Drafthouse Sliders (3)
|$16.00
SECRET SAUCE, SWISS, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, BACON
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego
|Falafel Sliders (3)
|$10.00
Tzatziki sauce, pickled red onions
|Smoked Beef Sliders
|$7.00
Cutwater Bourbon BBQ sauce, smoked beef, backyard coleslaw
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Tappizza
8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Samosa Sliders
|$11.00
Brioche bun, chickpea and potato croquettes with house slaw, cilantro and mint chutney. Vegetarian.
Harbor Town Pub
1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Kids Sliders and Fries
|$6.95
|Bahn Mi Sliders (3)
|$10.95
Grilled soy ginger chicken, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, dojo sauce, on a Hawaiian roll
|Waterfront Sliders (3)
|$10.95
Ground beer sliders with American cheese, grilled onions,house sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO
|Crispy Karaage Sliders
|$15.95
Two Crispy Karaage Sliders with Japanese sesame super coleslaw, crispy julienne red onions, KEWPIE base cilantro parsley sauce in a sweet Hawaiian slider bun. Includes a side of honey butter fries and Japanese super coleslaw
San Diego Sliders Company
909 grand ave suite 1, san diego
|Pick Any Two Sliders
|$11.99
HAMBURGERS
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|3 Cuban Sliders
|$12.00
|3 Brisket Sliders
|$15.00
|Cuban Slider Single
|$4.00
GRILL
Mavericks Beach Club
860 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Grommet Sliders
|$9.00
STACKED
7007 Friars Rd Ste 356, San Diego
|Wagyu Beef Sliders w/ Cheese
|$11.50
brioche | american cheese | iceberg lettuce | tomato | pickles | red onion | stacked sauce
Rakiraki Commons
2254 India Street, San Diego
|Pretzel Sliders
|$14.00
Marinated impossible patty, organic baby arugula, roma tomato, and crispy onions tossed in a truffle zest. All served in a pretzel roll with a house made aioli.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Chicken Biscuit Sliders
|$11.00
2 house biscuits with chicken tenders and apricot mustard. Served with a side of hash browns.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Cheese Burger Sliders
|$12.99
Three beef sliders with cheddar cheese, garnished with tomatoes, onions, and lettuce
CHICKEN
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego
|#1 - (2) Sliders + Fries
|$13.95
crispy chicken tender, American cheese, slaw, bread & butter pickles, Nashville comeback sauce, crinkle cut fries
|(1) Slider
|$5.95
|#3 - (1) Slider + (1) Tender + Fries
|$12.95
crispy chicken tender, American cheese, slaw, bread & butter pickles, Nashville comeback sauce, crinkle cut fries
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Kids Slider Burgers
|$6.49
Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sabor Brazilian Grill
3944 West Point Loma Blvd, San Diego
|Guava Beef Sliders
|$13.00
Three sliders with pulled beef cooked with our secret tangy homemade guava sauce.
HAMBURGERS
Craft & Commerce
675 W Beech St, San Diego
|HH C&C Slider
|$3.99
|HH Craft Fil A Slider
|$3.25
|Craft-Fil-A Slider
|$4.99
Modern Times [North Park]
3000 Upas Street, San Diego
|THROWBACK SLIDER
|$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
Slaters 50-50
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
|Sloppy Joe Sliders
|$8.99
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend slow-cooked and topped with potato chips, shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños on grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls.
|KIDS SLIDER
|$8.99
|KIDS SLIDER CHEESE
|$9.99
San Diego Sliders Food Truck
909 grand ave Suite 1, San diego
|Classic Slider (3 Piece)
|$9.99
Ground beef /chuck blend, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, sharp cheese, grilled onions. (Dill pickle on top)
|Asian Persuasion Slider (2 Piece)
|$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast, zesty orange sauce, sesame seeds on top, asian slaw, asian aioli.