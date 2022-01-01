Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Glass Box

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$22.00
SWEET SINGAPOREAN CHILI SAUCE
More about Glass Box
Sushi Ren

16480 Paseo Del Sur, Ste 115, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Appetizer$8.95
Soft-shell Crab Roll$11.95
More about Sushi Ren
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Handroll$5.50
Soft shell crab, krab, gobo and avocado.
Soft Shell Crab$7.95
2 pieces deep fried breaded soft shell crab.
More about RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$7.95
2 pieces deep fried breaded soft shell crab.
Soft Shell Crab Handroll$5.50
Soft shell crab, krab, gobo and avocado.
More about Auti Sushi
TaChido Sushi - 3027 Adams Ave

3027 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab$17.00
Tempura soft shell crab with sauces
More about TaChido Sushi - 3027 Adams Ave
NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Pong Karee$17.95
Soft shell crab tempura (1) in curry-roasted chili sauce, egg, bell pepper, celery, and onion | (with 2 soft shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai$17.95
Pad Thai noodles with soft shell crab tempura (1) and crisp-fried egg | (with 2 soft-shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
Panang Soft Shell Crab$17.95
Soft shell crab tempura (1) served with pan-grilled mixed vegetables and panang curry | (with 2 soft shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
The Joint Sushi & Tapas

4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOFT-SHELL CRAB HR$9.00
deep fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, yamagobo, kaiware, garlic cream
SOFT-SHELL CRAB ROLL$14.00
deep fried crab, cucumber, avo, masago, yamagobo, kaiware, garlic cream sauce
More about The Joint Sushi & Tapas
Taka Sushi - San Diego

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab$13.50
More about Taka Sushi - San Diego
NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Curry$22.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
SUSHI • TAPAS

Harmony Cuisine 2B1

3904 Convoy St. #117, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab$10.00
More about Harmony Cuisine 2B1

