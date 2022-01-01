Soft shell crabs in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Glass Box
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Soft Shell Crab
|$22.00
SWEET SINGAPOREAN CHILI SAUCE
Sushi Ren
16480 Paseo Del Sur, Ste 115, San Diego
|Soft Shell Crab Appetizer
|$8.95
|Soft-shell Crab Roll
|$11.95
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Soft Shell Crab Handroll
|$5.50
Soft shell crab, krab, gobo and avocado.
|Soft Shell Crab
|$7.95
2 pieces deep fried breaded soft shell crab.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Soft Shell Crab
|$7.95
2 pieces deep fried breaded soft shell crab.
|Soft Shell Crab Handroll
|$5.50
Soft shell crab, krab, gobo and avocado.
TaChido Sushi - 3027 Adams Ave
3027 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Soft Shell Crab
|$17.00
Tempura soft shell crab with sauces
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Soft Shell Crab Pong Karee
|$17.95
Soft shell crab tempura (1) in curry-roasted chili sauce, egg, bell pepper, celery, and onion | (with 2 soft shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
|Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai
|$17.95
Pad Thai noodles with soft shell crab tempura (1) and crisp-fried egg | (with 2 soft-shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
|Panang Soft Shell Crab
|$17.95
Soft shell crab tempura (1) served with pan-grilled mixed vegetables and panang curry | (with 2 soft shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
The Joint Sushi & Tapas
4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB HR
|$9.00
deep fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, yamagobo, kaiware, garlic cream
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB ROLL
|$14.00
deep fried crab, cucumber, avo, masago, yamagobo, kaiware, garlic cream sauce