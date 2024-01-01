Souvlaki in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve souvlaki
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe - North Park
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Pork Souvlaki Plate
|$16.50
Harbor Greek Cafe
2556 Laning Rd, San Diego
|Side of Souvlaki Beef Kabob
|$9.00
Cloud Kitchen - San Diego, CA
2707 Boston Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
|Shrimp Souvlaki
|$13.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries