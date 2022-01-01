Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve steak bowls

Bunz Burger Joint image

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Bowl$15.99
grilled steak, spanish rice, pinto beans, roasted corn, sauteed peppers & onions, cilantro, guajillo salsa
More about Bunz Burger Joint
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SKIRT STEAK bowl$12.50
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle
More about FISH DISTRICT
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mariniated Flank Steak Bowl$12.95
Grileld marinated flank steak, rice, cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, grilled pineapple, edamame, cilantro cream and katsu sauce
More about Harbor Town Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Grilled Steaks

Chile Relleno

Chicken Parmesan

Scallops

Veggie Burgers

Quiche

Thai Tea

Steamed Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston