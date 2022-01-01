Steak bowls in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve steak bowls
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|Grilled Steak Bowl
|$15.99
grilled steak, spanish rice, pinto beans, roasted corn, sauteed peppers & onions, cilantro, guajillo salsa
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|SKIRT STEAK bowl
|$12.50
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle