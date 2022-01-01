Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve steak salad

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Salad$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Guava Beach Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Steak$17.95
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Steak Salad$15.95
Top sirloin steak, spinach, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, golden raisins, shaved fennel and poppy seed dressing.
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Consumer pic

 

Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$19.50
More about Crust Pizzeria
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
BISTRO STEAK SALAD$18.00
Grilled flat iron steak cooked to order, mixed greens, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, blue cheese crumble, house made croutons, and served with blue cheese vinaigrette
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Urban MO's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

308 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK SALAD$16.75
6oz top sirloin steak to order, mixed greens, sliced red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, garlic olive bread croutons
More about Urban MO's Bar & Grill
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK SALAD$14.50
STEAK, ROMAINE, SPRING MIX, SLICED ALMONDS, STRAWBERRIES, FETA CHEESE, SIDE OF HOUSE DRESSING
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Knotty Barrel - San Diego image

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Steak Salad$16.95
Top Sirloin, Spinach, Toasted Walnuts, Oven-Dried Tomatoes, Stilton Blue Cheese. Poppy Seed Dressing
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego
Item pic

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
OG Steak Salad$25.00
blackened flat iron steak | mixed greens | blue cheese | pickled onions | tomato | cucumbers | crispy potatoes | chimichurri dressing
More about Urge American Gastropub
Item pic

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Harissa Steak Salad$13.95
Garlic Sauce, Hummus, Israeli Salad, Feta, Pickled Red Onions, and Fried Chickpeas
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Salad$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood

