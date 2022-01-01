Steak salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve steak salad
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Steak
|$17.95
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Spinach & Steak Salad
|$15.95
Top sirloin steak, spinach, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, golden raisins, shaved fennel and poppy seed dressing.
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Steak Salad
|$19.50
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|BISTRO STEAK SALAD
|$18.00
Grilled flat iron steak cooked to order, mixed greens, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, blue cheese crumble, house made croutons, and served with blue cheese vinaigrette
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
308 University Ave, San Diego
|STEAK SALAD
|$16.75
6oz top sirloin steak to order, mixed greens, sliced red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, garlic olive bread croutons
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.50
STEAK, ROMAINE, SPRING MIX, SLICED ALMONDS, STRAWBERRIES, FETA CHEESE, SIDE OF HOUSE DRESSING
Knotty Barrel - San Diego
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Spinach & Steak Salad
|$16.95
Top Sirloin, Spinach, Toasted Walnuts, Oven-Dried Tomatoes, Stilton Blue Cheese. Poppy Seed Dressing
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|OG Steak Salad
|$25.00
blackened flat iron steak | mixed greens | blue cheese | pickled onions | tomato | cucumbers | crispy potatoes | chimichurri dressing
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Harissa Steak Salad
|$13.95
Garlic Sauce, Hummus, Israeli Salad, Feta, Pickled Red Onions, and Fried Chickpeas