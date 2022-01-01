Steak tacos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla
|$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about FISH DISTRICT
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|SKIRT STEAK taco
|$5.50
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|STEAK TACO SINGLE
|$6.50
More about Barrio Star
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Steak Tacos (3 tacos)
|$20.00
served with rice and beans
More about Cocina Calavera
Cocina Calavera
3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Grilled Steak & Poblano Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, Ají crema. Served with lime wedge.
More about Carnitas' Snack Shack
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carnitas' Snack Shack
1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Marinated Steak Tacos (2)
|$14.00
housemade guacamole, pico de gallo, corn tortilla
More about LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS
1290 F st, San Diego
|Steak and Huevos Taco
|$5.50
mesquite grilled steak, huevos a la mexicana, charred poblano, queso oaxaca, winter spiced pickled onions, tomatillo salsa
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
646 University Avenue, San Diego
|Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado