Steak tacos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve steak tacos

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Skirt Steak Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SKIRT STEAK taco$5.50
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
More about FISH DISTRICT
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK TACO SINGLE$6.50
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Barrio Star image

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Tacos (3 tacos)$20.00
served with rice and beans
More about Barrio Star
Grilled Steak & Poblano Street Taco image

 

Cocina Calavera

3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak & Poblano Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, Ají crema. Served with lime wedge.
More about Cocina Calavera
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carnitas' Snack Shack

1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Marinated Steak Tacos (2)$14.00
housemade guacamole, pico de gallo, corn tortilla
More about Carnitas' Snack Shack
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS image

 

LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS

1290 F st, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak and Huevos Taco$5.50
mesquite grilled steak, huevos a la mexicana, charred poblano, queso oaxaca, winter spiced pickled onions, tomatillo salsa
More about LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Skirt Steak Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
La Doña image

 

La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Ranchero Quesa Tacos$16.75
Served on corn tortillas with melted cheese. Ranchero picadillo with poblano peppers topped with napa cabbage, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and queso fresco.
More about La Doña

