Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steamed dumplings in
San Diego
/
San Diego
/
Steamed Dumplings
San Diego restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
Tora Tora Sushi
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
No reviews yet
Steam Dumpling with XO Sauce
$7.00
More about Tora Tora Sushi
72Fifty
7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego
No reviews yet
Steamed Pork & Chicken Dumplings with Red Chili Sauce
$5.00
More about 72Fifty
Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego
Rice Cake
Chicken Noodles
Fish And Chips
Edamame
Tamales
Panang Curry
Chicken Wraps
Garlic Parmesan
Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore
Pacific Beach
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
North Park
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Gaslamp
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Kearny Mesa
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Hillcrest
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Point Loma
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
More near San Diego to explore
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Santee
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston