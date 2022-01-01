Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve stew

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

TakeoutFast Pay
Large Fish Stew$8.99
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
Small Fish Stew$3.99
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Banner pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fisherman Stew$22.00
Market Fish, Wild Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels, Clams, Tomato-White Wine Broth, Potaoes, Celery, Onion. Served with Baguette.
More about Mitch's Seafood
Main pic

 

Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
经典臭豆腐🌶️Classic Stinky Tofu Stew$15.75
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

TakeoutFast Pay
Large Fish Stew$8.99
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
Small Fish Stew$3.99
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

TakeoutFast Pay
Large Fish Stew$8.99
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
Small Fish Stew$3.99
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood

