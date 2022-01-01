Stew in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve stew
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Large Fish Stew
|$8.99
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
|Small Fish Stew
|$3.99
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Fisherman Stew
|$22.00
Market Fish, Wild Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels, Clams, Tomato-White Wine Broth, Potaoes, Celery, Onion. Served with Baguette.
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|经典臭豆腐🌶️Classic Stinky Tofu Stew
|$15.75
