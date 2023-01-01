Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry shortcake in
San Diego
/
San Diego
/
Strawberry Shortcake
San Diego restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Phatties Bake Shop - 4143 Voltair ave
4143 Voltair ave, San Diego
No reviews yet
Strawberry crunch shortcake
$5.00
More about Phatties Bake Shop - 4143 Voltair ave
Devil's Dozen
2001 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$4.25
Filled Donut
More about Devil's Dozen
