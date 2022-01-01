Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$9.91
Shoe stringed sweet potato fries served with ketchup.
More about Crab Hut Convoy
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
Takeout
S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries loaded with Toasted Marshmallows, Double Chocolate Syrup & Crushed Graham Crackers.
Sweet Potato Fries Side$4.50
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$9.91
Shoe stringed sweet potato fries served with ketchup.
More about Crab Hut Downtown
O’Brien’s Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O’Brien’s Pub

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Bsk Sweet Potato Fry$8.00
More about O’Brien’s Pub
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potatoes Fries$6.00
Sweet Potatoes Fries$6.00
More about Hidden Craft
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.50
Battered & fried sweet potato
More about FISH DISTRICT
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries - Small$5.99
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Sweet Potato Fries - Large$10.99
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
More about Raglan Public House
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$9.91
Shoe stringed sweet potato fries served with ketchup.
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
More about Harbor Town Pub
Knotty Barrel - San Diego image

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Waffle-Cut Sweet Potato Fries
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries, SIDE$3.79
More about The Trails
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

STACKED

7007 Friars Rd Ste 356, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.65
with your choice of dippings sauces
More about STACKED
The Yasai image

 

The Yasai

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Julienne Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
More about The Yasai
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basket Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Working Class
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries.$4.00
Large Sweet Potato Fries$9.50
More about Second Nature
Main pic

 

Craft House Burgers

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet potato fries$9.00
Basket of sweet potato fries
side of sweet potato fries$4.50
More about Craft House Burgers
Sweet Potato Fries - Large image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries - Large$10.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Sweet Potato Fries - Small$6.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
More about Bare Back Grill
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fry Basket$6.00
More about Bayside Landing
Item pic

 

Slaters 50-50

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.
More about Slaters 50-50

