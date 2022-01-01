Sweet potato fries in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.91
Shoe stringed sweet potato fries served with ketchup.
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries loaded with Toasted Marshmallows, Double Chocolate Syrup & Crushed Graham Crackers.
|Sweet Potato Fries Side
|$4.50
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries.
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.91
Shoe stringed sweet potato fries served with ketchup.
O’Brien’s Pub
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Bsk Sweet Potato Fry
|$8.00
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Sweet Potatoes Fries
|$6.00
|Sweet Potatoes Fries
|$6.00
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$5.50
Battered & fried sweet potato
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Sweet Potato Fries - Small
|$5.99
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
|Sweet Potato Fries - Large
|$10.99
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.91
Shoe stringed sweet potato fries served with ketchup.
Knotty Barrel - San Diego
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
Waffle-Cut Sweet Potato Fries
STACKED
7007 Friars Rd Ste 356, San Diego
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.65
with your choice of dippings sauces
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Basket Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Side Sweet Potato Fries.
|$4.00
|Large Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.50
Craft House Burgers
4101 30th st suite c, san diego
|Sweet potato fries
|$9.00
Basket of sweet potato fries
|side of sweet potato fries
|$4.50
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Sweet Potato Fries - Large
|$10.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
|Sweet Potato Fries - Small
|$6.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Sweet Potato Fry Basket
|$6.00