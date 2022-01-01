Tacos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tacos
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla
|$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Death by Tequila
5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego
|Short Rib Asada Taco
|$7.00
guacamole | radish | grilled green onion | salsa verde
|Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
|Duroc Pork Carnitas taco
|$7.00
pickled red onion | cilantro sprouts | salsa
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Taco Sampler
|$13.49
Carnitas, Carne Asada, and Chicken topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and salsa fresca on the side
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|carnitas taco box - serves 2
|$23.00
pork carnitas + cabbage carrot slaw + salsa + cotija cheese + corn tortilla
*client to assemble
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
|Taco Plate
|Kids Taco Plate
|$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Beef Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.99
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|SMOKED TACO TRIO
|$16.00
brisket | pulled pork | smoked chicken taco served with corn relish | cabbage | cotija cheese | corn tortilla
|SMOKED TACO TRIO - DELIVERY
|$7.00
brisket | pulled pork | smoked chicken taco served with corn relish | cabbage | cotija cheese | corn tortilla
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$11.50
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$11.95
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Carnitas Tacos
|$12.95
3 House-Braised Carnitas Tacos - Tomato Confit - Pickled Onion - Cilantro - Roasted Jalapeño Lime Crema
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Brisket Tacos
|$15.83
Two tacos with smoked wagyu brisket, red chili slaw, spicy barbecue mustard, corn tortillas
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Adobada Taco
|$4.89
Marinated pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Beef Taco a la plancha
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Mahi Fish Tacos
|$17.00
grilled wild mahi mahi, corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, fresh diced tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno ranch, side of black beans
FRENCH FRIES
Cocina 35
1435 6th ave, San Diego
|TACO A LA CARTA
|$3.75
Choose Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas light, Chilorio, Beef Machaca, Carne Asada, Al pastor, Pollo Asado, or Rajas con crema.
|TACO COMBO
|$15.50
12 oz Protein: Choose Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas light, Chilorio, Beef Machaca, Carne Asada, Al pastor, Pollo Asado, or Rajas con crema).
10 mini tortillas, (onions, cilantro, limes, salsa roja and salsa verde).
20 oz agua fresca: choose Mango con tajin, Jamaica, Horchata or La verde
|TACOS DORADOS
|$14.00
5 Hard shell tacos, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled onions and avocado, served with side of beans and tomato broth.
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Fish Taco
|$4.69
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
|Adobada Taco
|$4.89
Marinated pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
FRENCH FRIES
Louisiana Purchase
2305 University Ave, San Diego
|Swamp Tacos
|$18.00
|Crawfish Birria Tacos
|$24.00
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|San Diego Fish Tacos (2 tacos)
|$12.00
Wild-caught halibut deep in a beer batter, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, corn tortilla
|Cali Craft Tacos Trio
|$16.00
Braised Beef, Korean Chicken BBQ & Baja Shrimp
|Korean Taco Trio
|$15.00
Beyond meat, Gochujang Mayo, red onion, cilantro & sesame seeds
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Single Shrimp Grilled Taco
|$9.50
|Pastor tacos
|$19.00
2 corn tortillas topped with Pork shoulder and bacon marinated with a red chile adobo, topped with pineapple and baked on low heat until tender. Served with Roasted Pineapple Salsa and Salsa Verde with diced avocado, micro cilantro.
(ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, PINEAPPLE) GLUTEN FREE
|Single Taco Grill Fish
|$9.00
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|Taco BAJA style
|$5.25
(gf) Cabbage-cilantro, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, chipotle sauce
|POKE TACO SHELLS
|$9.75
(raw) Avocado, traditional poke sauce, tortilla shells, wasabi-aioli drizzle
|SKIRT STEAK taco
|$5.50
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
City Tacos
11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego
|AHUEVO TACO
|$3.50
Break Fast Taco any time of the day. Sunny side up egg over bed of refried chorizo beans finished with avocado and pico de gallo.
|SHANKYOU TACO
|$4.50
Slow-cooked beef rib with potatoes red onions and mushroom in a fried green tomatillo salsa.
|Taco of the Month
|$4.50
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Tuna Poke Tacos
|$13.99
fried wontons, wakame, sambal aioli, cilantro
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
CORN TORTILLAS, BIER BATTERED OR GRILLED FRESH CATCH, CABBAGE,AVOCADO SAUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, TORTILLA CHIPS, HABANERO SALSA
Coastal Cantina
431 E St, San Diego
|Three Street Tacos
|$12.00
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas, or Chicken on a mini tortilla topped with guacamole, cilantro, and onions.
|Tacos
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
|Surf & Turf Taco
|$6.50
Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.
|Camarón Enchilado Taco
|$5.50
Shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|Birria Quesa Taco
|$4.00
Beef Birria, Melted Cheese, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa Muerta
|Seafood Taco
|$4.00
Blackened Mahi or Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Queso Enchilado & Creamy Pink Sauce on a Flour Tortilla
|Classic Cali Taco
|$3.80
Fresh Fries, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Cheese on a Flour Tortilla
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|STEAK TACO SINGLE
|$6.50
|FISH TACO PLATE
|$17.00
|BRISKET TACO SINGLE
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Chicken Taco
|Fish Taco Combo
|Beef Taco
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Our Green Affair
980 Garnet av, San Diego
|Taco' bout us
|$17.95
roasted salmon, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, tortilla chips, spinach, lime squeeze, verde vinaigrette