Tacos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve tacos

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Smoked Fish Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
Skirt Steak Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Duroc Pork Carnitas taco image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Asada Taco$7.00
guacamole | radish | grilled green onion | salsa verde
Shrimp Taco$7.00
Duroc Pork Carnitas taco$7.00
pickled red onion | cilantro sprouts | salsa
More about Death by Tequila
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Sampler$13.49
Carnitas, Carne Asada, and Chicken topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and salsa fresca on the side
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
carnitas taco box - serves 2$23.00
pork carnitas + cabbage carrot slaw + salsa + cotija cheese + corn tortilla
*client to assemble
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Taco Plate image

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Plate
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Carne Asada Taco$4.99
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMOKED TACO TRIO$16.00
brisket | pulled pork | smoked chicken taco served with corn relish | cabbage | cotija cheese | corn tortilla
SMOKED TACO TRIO - DELIVERY$7.00
brisket | pulled pork | smoked chicken taco served with corn relish | cabbage | cotija cheese | corn tortilla
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Banner pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos
More about Mitch's Seafood
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Tacos$11.50
Baja Fish Tacos$11.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Tacos$12.95
3 House-Braised Carnitas Tacos - Tomato Confit - Pickled Onion - Cilantro - Roasted Jalapeño Lime Crema
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Item pic

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tacos$15.83
Two tacos with smoked wagyu brisket, red chili slaw, spicy barbecue mustard, corn tortillas
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Mar Rustico image

 

Mar Rustico

2540 Congress Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Mar Rustico
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Adobada Taco$4.89
Marinated pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Beef Taco a la plancha$4.69
Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Fish Tacos$17.00
grilled wild mahi mahi, corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, fresh diced tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno ranch, side of black beans
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina 35

1435 6th ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (4278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO A LA CARTA$3.75
Choose Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas light, Chilorio, Beef Machaca, Carne Asada, Al pastor, Pollo Asado, or Rajas con crema.
TACO COMBO$15.50
12 oz Protein: Choose Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas light, Chilorio, Beef Machaca, Carne Asada, Al pastor, Pollo Asado, or Rajas con crema).
10 mini tortillas, (onions, cilantro, limes, salsa roja and salsa verde).
20 oz agua fresca: choose Mango con tajin, Jamaica, Horchata or La verde
TACOS DORADOS$14.00
5 Hard shell tacos, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled onions and avocado, served with side of beans and tomato broth.
More about Cocina 35
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Fish Taco$4.69
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
Adobada Taco$4.89
Marinated pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Louisiana Purchase image

FRENCH FRIES

Louisiana Purchase

2305 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Swamp Tacos$18.00
Crawfish Birria Tacos$24.00
More about Louisiana Purchase
San Diego Fish Tacos (2 tacos) image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
San Diego Fish Tacos (2 tacos)$12.00
Wild-caught halibut deep in a beer batter, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, corn tortilla
Cali Craft Tacos Trio$16.00
Braised Beef, Korean Chicken BBQ & Baja Shrimp
Korean Taco Trio$15.00
Beyond meat, Gochujang Mayo, red onion, cilantro & sesame seeds
More about Hidden Craft
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Shrimp Grilled Taco$9.50
Pastor tacos$19.00
2 corn tortillas topped with Pork shoulder and bacon marinated with a red chile adobo, topped with pineapple and baked on low heat until tender. Served with Roasted Pineapple Salsa and Salsa Verde with diced avocado, micro cilantro.
(ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, PINEAPPLE) GLUTEN FREE
Single Taco Grill Fish$9.00
More about The Blind Burro
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco BAJA style$5.25
(gf) Cabbage-cilantro, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, chipotle sauce
POKE TACO SHELLS$9.75
(raw) Avocado, traditional poke sauce, tortilla shells, wasabi-aioli drizzle
SKIRT STEAK taco$5.50
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
More about FISH DISTRICT
Item pic

 

City Tacos

11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AHUEVO TACO$3.50
Break Fast Taco any time of the day. Sunny side up egg over bed of refried chorizo beans finished with avocado and pico de gallo.
SHANKYOU TACO$4.50
Slow-cooked beef rib with potatoes red onions and mushroom in a fried green tomatillo salsa.
Taco of the Month$4.50
More about City Tacos
Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Poke Tacos$13.99
fried wontons, wakame, sambal aioli, cilantro
More about Terra American Bistro
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.00
CORN TORTILLAS, BIER BATTERED OR GRILLED FRESH CATCH, CABBAGE,AVOCADO SAUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, TORTILLA CHIPS, HABANERO SALSA
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Item pic

 

Coastal Cantina

431 E St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Street Tacos$12.00
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas, or Chicken on a mini tortilla topped with guacamole, cilantro, and onions.
Tacos
More about Coastal Cantina
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.50
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Surf & Turf Taco$6.50
Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.
Camarón Enchilado Taco$5.50
Shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Item pic

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Quesa Taco$4.00
Beef Birria, Melted Cheese, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa Muerta
Seafood Taco$4.00
Blackened Mahi or Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Queso Enchilado & Creamy Pink Sauce on a Flour Tortilla
Classic Cali Taco$3.80
Fresh Fries, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Cheese on a Flour Tortilla
More about Lucha Libre North Park
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK TACO SINGLE$6.50
FISH TACO PLATE$17.00
BRISKET TACO SINGLE$6.00
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco
Fish Taco Combo
Beef Taco
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Taco' bout us image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Our Green Affair

980 Garnet av, San Diego

Avg 5 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Taco' bout us$17.95
roasted salmon, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, tortilla chips, spinach, lime squeeze, verde vinaigrette
More about Our Green Affair
Mixed Taco Plate image

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Tacos (3 tacos)$20.00
served with rice and beans
Steak Tacos (3 tacos)$20.00
served with rice and beans
Shrimp Tacos (3 tacos)$20.00
served with rice and beans
More about Barrio Star

