Tacos in San Diego

2 corn tortillas topped with Pork shoulder and bacon marinated with a red chile adobo, topped with pineapple and baked on low heat until tender. Served with Roasted Pineapple Salsa and Salsa Verde with diced avocado, micro cilantro.

(ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, PINEAPPLE) GLUTEN FREE

