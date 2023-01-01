Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle Ragu D'Agnello$29.00
TAGLIATELLE$0.00
egg, semolina flour, hand cut fettuccine
More about Monello
Item pic

 

Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tagliatelle Scampi alla Diavola$23.95
egg noodle pasta with shrimp and spicy tomato sauce
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$21.95
egg noodle pasta with homemade meat ragù
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

OB Surf Lodge - OB Surf Lodge

5083 Santa Monica Ave STE 1F, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRAISED SHORTRIB TAGLIATELLE$22.00
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs, Tagliatelle Pasta, Parmesan, Chive Oil, Goat Cheese
More about OB Surf Lodge - OB Surf Lodge
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TAGLIATELLE NERE$28.00
hand cut black squid-ink fettuccine in a mildly spicy pink sauce with shrimp
TAGLIATELLE LAMB$29.00
hand cut fettuccine in Bencotto’s signature lamb meat sauce
TAGLIATELLE$0.00
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tagliatelle Nere$27.00
garlic, white wine, italian chili crisp
More about Cardellino
Banner pic

PIZZA

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

3945 governor dr., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Tagliatelle Bolognese$18.95
More about Lorna's Italian Kitchen

