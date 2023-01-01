Tagliatelle in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tagliatelle
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|Tagliatelle Ragu D'Agnello
|$29.00
|TAGLIATELLE
|$0.00
egg, semolina flour, hand cut fettuccine
Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Tagliatelle Scampi alla Diavola
|$23.95
egg noodle pasta with shrimp and spicy tomato sauce
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$21.95
egg noodle pasta with homemade meat ragù
OB Surf Lodge - OB Surf Lodge
5083 Santa Monica Ave STE 1F, San Diego
|BRAISED SHORTRIB TAGLIATELLE
|$22.00
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs, Tagliatelle Pasta, Parmesan, Chive Oil, Goat Cheese
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|TAGLIATELLE NERE
|$28.00
hand cut black squid-ink fettuccine in a mildly spicy pink sauce with shrimp
|TAGLIATELLE LAMB
|$29.00
hand cut fettuccine in Bencotto’s signature lamb meat sauce

|$0.00
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Shrimp Tagliatelle Nere
|$27.00
garlic, white wine, italian chili crisp