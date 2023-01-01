Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve tandoori

Annapurna Indian Cuisine

10606 Camino Ruiz #6, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$13.99
More about Annapurna Indian Cuisine
Banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

District 6 Gastrobar and Kitchen - San Diego

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Chicken Burger$16.00
Marinated Chicken, Mint-Yogurt Sauce, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Fries
Tandoori Spagetti$16.00
Clay Oven Cooked Paneer or Chicken in Tandoori Sauce, House Cheese
Tandoori Roti$5.00
More about District 6 Gastrobar and Kitchen - San Diego
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Shrimp$25.00
Shrimp pieces marinated in yogurt and spices.
Tandoori Roti$3.00
A whole wheat flatbread baked in the traditional tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken$18.00
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt and spices.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
Item pic

 

Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Roti$3.99
More about Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
Consumer pic

 

Tikka Pizza Kitchen - Miramar - 9272 miramar road #24

9272 miramar road #24, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Paneee$6.00
More about Tikka Pizza Kitchen - Miramar - 9272 miramar road #24

