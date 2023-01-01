Tandoori in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tandoori
Annapurna Indian Cuisine
10606 Camino Ruiz #6, San Diego
|Tandoori Chicken
|$13.99
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
District 6 Gastrobar and Kitchen - San Diego
8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Tandoori Chicken Burger
|$16.00
Marinated Chicken, Mint-Yogurt Sauce, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Fries
|Tandoori Spagetti
|$16.00
Clay Oven Cooked Paneer or Chicken in Tandoori Sauce, House Cheese
|Tandoori Roti
|$5.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Tandoori Shrimp
|$25.00
Shrimp pieces marinated in yogurt and spices.
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.00
A whole wheat flatbread baked in the traditional tandoor.
|Tandoori Chicken
|$18.00
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt and spices.
Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.99