Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori roti in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve tandoori roti

Banner pic

 

Himalayan Grill - 9842 Hibert St

9842 Hibert St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16. Tandoori Roti$3.45
More about Himalayan Grill - 9842 Hibert St
Consumer pic

 

SPICES OF HIMALAYA INDIAN CUISINE

15731 Bernardo Heights Pkwy #103, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$3.00
Soft and crispy whole wheat bread with or without butter
More about SPICES OF HIMALAYA INDIAN CUISINE
Consumer pic

 

Annapurna Indian Cuisine

10606 Camino Ruiz #6, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$2.99
More about Annapurna Indian Cuisine
6441e5a6-4476-4727-84c5-008ab610c040 image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$4.00
A whole wheat flatbread baked in the traditional tandoor.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Katsu

Yakisoba

Chili Dogs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Jambalaya

Chicken Wraps

Teriyaki Salmon

Brulee

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1301 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston