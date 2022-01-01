Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve taquitos

Puesto at the Headquarters image

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taquitos$18.00
flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa
Potato Taquitos$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taquitos$12.00
Shrimp, cheese, bell peppers, onions and red roasted peppers rolled and deep fried in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Taquitos$8.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Puesto Mission Valley. image

 

Puesto Mission Valley

5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1073 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taquitos$18.00
flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa
Potato Taquitos$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)
More about Puesto Mission Valley
El Tianguis- North Park image

 

El Tianguis - North Park

2810 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 Taquitos Combo$9.75
3 Taquito Combo$8.02
Taquitos with rice and beans
6 Taquitos$11.12
More about El Tianguis - North Park

