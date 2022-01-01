Taquitos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
|Chicken Taquitos
|$18.00
flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa
|Potato Taquitos
|$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Shrimp Taquitos
|$12.00
Shrimp, cheese, bell peppers, onions and red roasted peppers rolled and deep fried in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Crispy Taquitos
|$8.95
More about Puesto Mission Valley
Puesto Mission Valley
5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego
|Chicken Taquitos
|$18.00
flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa
|Potato Taquitos
|$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)