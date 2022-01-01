Tarts in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tarts
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|salmon tart
|$32.00
artichoke filling
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
|lemon mousse tart
|$8.00
|heirloom tomato tart
|$4.00
veg
SALADS
Grater Greens
5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego
|Bambucha Blueberry Tart
|$3.95
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Key Lime Tart
|$5.00
**May contain nuts
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Blueberry Tart
|$3.50
Tender crust, sweet blueberry filling, and a savory crumb topping all combine to make this little tart irresistible. The best part? It's a personal sized pie that you don't have to share!
|Cherry Tart
|$3.50
Tender crust, tart cherry filling, and a savory crumb topping all combine to make this little tart irresistible. The best part? It's a personal sized pie that you don't have to share!