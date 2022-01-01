Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
salmon tart$32.00
artichoke filling
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
lemon mousse tart$8.00
heirloom tomato tart$4.00
veg
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

SALADS

Grater Greens

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Bambucha Blueberry Tart$3.95
More about Grater Greens
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Key Lime Tart$5.00
**May contain nuts
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee

2542 State Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
(V) Pop Tart
More about Moe Coffee
Item pic

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Tart$3.50
Tender crust, sweet blueberry filling, and a savory crumb topping all combine to make this little tart irresistible. The best part? It's a personal sized pie that you don't have to share!
Cherry Tart$3.50
Tender crust, tart cherry filling, and a savory crumb topping all combine to make this little tart irresistible. The best part? It's a personal sized pie that you don't have to share!
More about Starry Lane Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Pecan Pies

Steak Bowls

Mac And Cheese

Molten Chocolate Cake

Pappardelle

Mediterranean Salad

Shrimp Basket

Crab Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston