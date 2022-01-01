Thai coffee in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve thai coffee
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$3.00
More about Aaharn at University City
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$3.75
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|12 Oz. Thai Coffee
|$4.75
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$3.75