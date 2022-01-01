Thai fried rice in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stir fried with Thai jasmine rice. Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, holy basil. Optional: fried egg
|THAI FRIED CHICKEN WITH SOI CURRY RICE
|$14.00
Crispy Thai Fried Chicken, Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with Coconut Milk, and Curry Powder. Served with a side of tofu/vegetable soup, and our house dipping sauce
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stir fried with Thai jasmine rice. Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, holy basil and a fried egg.
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion and cucumber
More about The Asian Bistro
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|THAI BASIL FRIED RICE
JASMINE RICE STIR-FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, AND FRESH BASIL.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Thai Fried Rice
With egg, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, and cucumber.