Thai fried rice in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Your choice of protein, stir fried with Thai jasmine rice. Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, holy basil. Optional: fried egg
THAI FRIED CHICKEN WITH SOI CURRY RICE$14.00
Crispy Thai Fried Chicken, Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with Coconut Milk, and Curry Powder. Served with a side of tofu/vegetable soup, and our house dipping sauce
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Your choice of protein, stir fried with Thai jasmine rice. Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, holy basil and a fried egg.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion and cucumber
More about Koon Thai kitchen
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
THAI BASIL FRIED RICE
JASMINE RICE STIR-FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, AND FRESH BASIL.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about The Asian Bistro
a145969e-a863-49e9-8896-bfa0bf232ab7 image

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice
With egg, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, and cucumber.
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fried Rice Lunch
More about Hot or Not Thai

