Thai salad in San Diego

Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|THAI CRISP SALAD
|$10.00
A crisp green salad with your choice of Chicken Satay, or Crispy Mock Duck as your protein. Served with a side of our made from scratch peanut sauce, and our house spicy mayo dressing.
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|THAI PEANUT SALAD
|$6.00
FRESH MIXED SALAD OF LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATOES AND SHREDDED CARROTS WITH THAI STYLE PEANUT DRESSING. SERVED WITH CANDIED WALNUT, HARD BOILED EGG AND CRISPY NOODLES
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Thai Salad(V,GF)
|$9.95
Fresh mixed salad of lettuce, tomatoes and carrot with Thai Authentic peanut sauce dressing served with crispy noodles. (V)
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Thai Salad
|$8.95
Heart of romaine, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, egg, with peanut dressing and crispy wonton
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.