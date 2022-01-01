Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve thai salad

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
THAI CRISP SALAD$10.00
A crisp green salad with your choice of Chicken Satay, or Crispy Mock Duck as your protein. Served with a side of our made from scratch peanut sauce, and our house spicy mayo dressing.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Salad$6.95
More about Koon Thai kitchen
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
THAI PEANUT SALAD$6.00
FRESH MIXED SALAD OF LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATOES AND SHREDDED CARROTS WITH THAI STYLE PEANUT DRESSING. SERVED WITH CANDIED WALNUT, HARD BOILED EGG AND CRISPY NOODLES
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about The Asian Bistro
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Salad(V,GF)$9.95
Fresh mixed salad of lettuce, tomatoes and carrot with Thai Authentic peanut sauce dressing served with crispy noodles. (V)
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Salad$8.95
Heart of romaine, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, egg, with peanut dressing and crispy wonton
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Thai Salad$12.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.
More about Marie Callender’s
Restaurant banner

 

Palmys

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Quinoa Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
More about Palmys

