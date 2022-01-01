Tikka masala in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tikka masala
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp Tikka Masala
|$23.00
A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$18.00
Paneer pieces cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$19.00
A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.
Sundara
1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego
|Tikka Masala
|$14.95
Tomato-based curry with lemon, ginger, herbs and spices. Choice of Chicken, Vegetables or Paneer (the first choice is included in the price).
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
|PANEER TIKKA MASALA
|$11.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream