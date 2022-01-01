Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve tikka masala

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tikka Masala$23.00
A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.
Paneer Tikka Masala$18.00
Paneer pieces cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.00
A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
Tikka Masala image

 

Sundara

1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (457 reviews)
Delivery
Tikka Masala$14.95
Tomato-based curry with lemon, ginger, herbs and spices. Choice of Chicken, Vegetables or Paneer (the first choice is included in the price).
More about Sundara
Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
PANEER TIKKA MASALA$11.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
Tikka Masala image

 

Curry N Kabab

9272 Miramar Road 20, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tikka Masala
More about Curry N Kabab
Tikka Masala image

 

Tandoori Hut

3890 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (7176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tikka Masala
Paneer Tikka Masala$12.00
More about Tandoori Hut
Restaurant banner

 

Village Indian Cuisine

9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tikka Masala
More about Village Indian Cuisine

