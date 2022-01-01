Tom yum soup in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tom yum soup
Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Hot and sour soup base, served with thin rice noodles, crispy pork belly, roasted pork, minced pork, roasted peanuts, beansprouts, green onions, cilantro and crispy wonton.
|Tom Yum Soup
|$11.00
Hot and sour cream based soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves. Thai basil, mushroom, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Hot and sour soup base, served with thin rice noodles, crispy pork belly, roasted pork, minced pork, fried egg, roasted peanuts, beansprouts, green onions, cilantro and crispy wonton.
|Tom Yum Soup
|$11.00
Hot and sour cream based soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves. Thai basil, mushroom, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.
Koon Thai Kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Tom Yum Soup [CUP]
|$0.00
Spicy and sour soup with fresh chili, mushroom, lemon grass, lime leaves, tomato and galangal
|Tom Yum Soup [POT]
|$0.00
Spicy and sour soup with fresh chili, mushroom, lemon grass, lime leaves, tomato and galangal