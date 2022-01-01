Tom yum soup in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.00
Hot and sour soup base, served with thin rice noodles, crispy pork belly, roasted pork, minced pork, roasted peanuts, beansprouts, green onions, cilantro and crispy wonton.
Tom Yum Soup$11.00
Hot and sour cream based soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves. Thai basil, mushroom, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.00
Hot and sour soup base, served with thin rice noodles, crispy pork belly, roasted pork, minced pork, fried egg, roasted peanuts, beansprouts, green onions, cilantro and crispy wonton.
Tom Yum Soup$11.00
Hot and sour cream based soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves. Thai basil, mushroom, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street
Item pic

 

Koon Thai Kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tom Yum Soup [CUP]$0.00
Spicy and sour soup with fresh chili, mushroom, lemon grass, lime leaves, tomato and galangal
Tom Yum Soup [POT]$0.00
Spicy and sour soup with fresh chili, mushroom, lemon grass, lime leaves, tomato and galangal
More about Koon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Uncle Chai PB - 4508 Cass St, Suite B

4508 Cass St, Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
18. Tom Yum (Hot & Sour soup)$5.50
The most popular hot and sour soup with mushroom, lemongrass, tomato, lime leaves, cilantro.
More about Uncle Chai PB - 4508 Cass St, Suite B

