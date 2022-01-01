Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Crawdad's Tomato Basil Soup$10.31
Rich tomato soup with crawfish and shrimp.
More about Crab Hut Convoy
Tomato Soup image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$2.99
Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Bisque
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crawdad's Tomato Basil Soup$10.31
Rich tomato soup with crawfish and shrimp.
More about Crab Hut Downtown
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$16.00
GRILLED THREE-CHEESE SANDWICH, PARMESAN CRUSTED BRIOCHE, BRUSCHETTA, WITH HOUSEMADE TOMATO BISQUE OR CHOICE OF SIDE
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crawdad's Tomato Basil Soup$10.31
Rich tomato soup with crawfish and shrimp.
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Item pic

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tomato Soup Cup$1.95
Served with croutons & parmesan cheese
Spicy Tomato Soup Bowl$2.75
Served with croutons & parmesan cheese
More about The Olive Cafe
Item pic

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$5.00
8oz cup of housemade tomato soup garnish with fresh microgreens.
Serve with a toasted sourdough
COMBO: Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup$10.50
More about S3 Coffee Bar
Main pic

 

Craft House Burgers

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of tomato basil soup$6.00
More about Craft House Burgers
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Barleymash

600 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (3695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HEIRLOOM TOMATO SOUP CUP$7.00
Heirloom tomato soup with a basil piston
Pistou is a pesto without cheese
More about Barleymash
Soup Du Jour image

SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Egg Flower Soup$4.00
Tomatoes, eggs, scallion, Cilantro. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
More about Soup Du Jour
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato basil soup cup$4.50
Soups
More about Cote d’azur

Map

