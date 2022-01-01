Tomato soup in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Crab Hut Convoy
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Crawdad's Tomato Basil Soup
|$10.31
Rich tomato soup with crawfish and shrimp.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|Tomato Soup
|$2.99
Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Bisque
More about Crab Hut Downtown
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Crawdad's Tomato Basil Soup
|$10.31
Rich tomato soup with crawfish and shrimp.
More about The Corner Drafthouse
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
|$16.00
GRILLED THREE-CHEESE SANDWICH, PARMESAN CRUSTED BRIOCHE, BRUSCHETTA, WITH HOUSEMADE TOMATO BISQUE OR CHOICE OF SIDE
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
|Crawdad's Tomato Basil Soup
|$10.31
Rich tomato soup with crawfish and shrimp.
More about The Olive Cafe
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Spicy Tomato Soup Cup
|$1.95
Served with croutons & parmesan cheese
|Spicy Tomato Soup Bowl
|$2.75
Served with croutons & parmesan cheese
More about S3 Coffee Bar
ACAI BOWL
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|Tomato Soup
|$5.00
8oz cup of housemade tomato soup garnish with fresh microgreens.
Serve with a toasted sourdough
|COMBO: Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup
|$10.50
More about Craft House Burgers
Craft House Burgers
4101 30th st suite c, san diego
|Cup of tomato basil soup
|$6.00
More about Barleymash
FRENCH FRIES
Barleymash
600 5th Ave, San Diego
|HEIRLOOM TOMATO SOUP CUP
|$7.00
Heirloom tomato soup with a basil piston
Pistou is a pesto without cheese
More about Soup Du Jour
SOUPS • SALADS
Soup Du Jour
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego
|Tomato Egg Flower Soup
|$4.00
Tomatoes, eggs, scallion, Cilantro. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.