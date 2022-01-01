Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve tortellini

Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Takeout
Tortellini Panna e Prosciutto$22.95
veal and pork tortellini with prosciutto in a white cream sauce
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TRICOLOR CHEESE TORTELLINI$13.25
Pasta Filled with 3 types of Cheese, Served
with your choice of Meat Marinara or Alfredo Sauce
TRICOLOR CHEESE TORTELLINI$15.95
Pasta Filled with 3 types of Cheese, Served
with your choice of Meat Marinara or Alfredo Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Tortellini$15.00
