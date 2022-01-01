Tortellini in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tortellini
Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Tortellini Panna e Prosciutto
|$22.95
veal and pork tortellini with prosciutto in a white cream sauce
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|TRICOLOR CHEESE TORTELLINI
|$13.25
Pasta Filled with 3 types of Cheese, Served
with your choice of Meat Marinara or Alfredo Sauce
