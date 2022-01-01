Tortilla soup in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tortilla soup
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.50
A Traditional, Flavorful Recipe of Tomatoes • Peppers • Roasted Corn • Red Onions • Grilled Chicken Breast • Tortilla Strips • Cilantro • Diced Avocado • Queso Fresca
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Tortilla Soup CUP
|$7.00
roasted re Chile guajillo soup, topped with crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro lime, cotija cheese, corn salsa
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|TORTILLA SOUP BOWL
|$6.25
HAMBURGERS
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$10.00
Garnished with house wonton chips, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, parmesan & crema. *spicy
|Vegan Miatake Tortilla Soup
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Tortilla Soup
|$14.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, sliced avocado and cheese