Tortilla soup in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve tortilla soup

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.99
More about Maggie's Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.50
A Traditional, Flavorful Recipe of Tomatoes • Peppers • Roasted Corn • Red Onions • Grilled Chicken Breast • Tortilla Strips • Cilantro • Diced Avocado • Queso Fresca
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla Soup CUP$7.00
roasted re Chile guajillo soup, topped with crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro lime, cotija cheese, corn salsa
More about Barrio Star
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TORTILLA SOUP BOWL$6.25
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
Garnished with house wonton chips, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, parmesan & crema. *spicy
Vegan Miatake Tortilla Soup$11.00
More about MishMash
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.99
More about Maggie's Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$14.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, sliced avocado and cheese
More about Cafe Coyote
BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.50
More about Don Tommy’s

