Tostadas in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve tostadas

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab & Shrimp Tostada$8.50
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\ image

 

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\

3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada Flight$8.00
one of each
Albacore Tostada$3.00
Coconut Lime Cream, Onions, Cilantro, Togarashi, Cerranos, Mayo
More about El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Bean Tostada$5.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Grande Tostada$11.45
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Supreme Tostada$7.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and taco sauce
Bean Tostada$5.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Grande Tostada$11.45
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Tostada$7.00
Fresh ahi tuna marinated in lime juice with red onion, serrano pepper, cilantro, cucumber & ginger with sesame oil.
Four Tostadas$1.50
Marina Mixto Tostada$6.50
Cooked shrimp, octopus, bay scallops, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber and serrano peppers all marinated in lime juice.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ahi Poke Tostada$14.95
Fresh Ahi Poke, Wonton chips, pickled carrots, cucumber, avaocado, wasabi cream, ciliantro
More about Harbor Town Pub
Banner pic

 

Pueblo

877 Hornblend St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA TOSTADA$13.00
Ahi Tuna / Ponzu Sauce / Avocado / Mango / Serrano / Cilantro / Cucumber / Red Onion / Corn Tostada / Fried Leek
More about Pueblo
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Tostada$6.95
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
More about Auti Sushi
Blue Tuna Tostada image

TACOS

Coal Bros Taqueria

407 C Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Tuna Tostada$7.99
More about Coal Bros Taqueria
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean Tostada$5.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Supreme Tostada$7.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and taco sauce
Grande Tostada$11.45
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

SUSHI

North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada Loka$19.50
Ceviche, Shrimp, Octopus
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas (2)$16.00
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, Tapatio aioli
Ceviche Tostadas (2)$14.00
Swai fillet, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, Tapatio aioli, tajin & tamarindo glaze
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE image

 

Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE

4462 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Tostada$5.50
More about Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE
Item pic

 

El Viejon Seafood

4619 Convoy st A3, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macha Octopus Tostada$8.50
Cucumber, onion, oyster sauce, creamy sauce, sesame seeds, cilantro, radish. Contains peanuts.
La Oriental Tostada$8.50
Ahi Tuna. Oyster sauce, cucumber, onion, cilantro, radish, sesame seeds
La Cocida Tostada$7.50
Cooked shrimp, onion, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, house sauce, roasted peppers
More about El Viejon Seafood
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Supreme Tostada$7.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and taco sauce
Grande Tostada$11.45
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab & Shrimp Tostada$8.50
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab & Shrimp Tostada$8.50
Crab and Shrimp tostada with a mild salsa and avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Tostada$7.50
Carne Asada Tostada$7.50
Bean tostada$5.50
More about Don Tommy’s

