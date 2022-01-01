Tostadas in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tostadas
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Crab & Shrimp Tostada
|$8.50
El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\
3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego
|Tostada Flight
|$8.00
one of each
|Albacore Tostada
|$3.00
Coconut Lime Cream, Onions, Cilantro, Togarashi, Cerranos, Mayo
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Bean Tostada
|$5.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
|Grande Tostada
|$11.45
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Supreme Tostada
|$7.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and taco sauce
|Bean Tostada
|$5.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
|Grande Tostada
|$11.45
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Ahi Tuna Tostada
|$7.00
Fresh ahi tuna marinated in lime juice with red onion, serrano pepper, cilantro, cucumber & ginger with sesame oil.
|Four Tostadas
|$1.50
|Marina Mixto Tostada
|$6.50
Cooked shrimp, octopus, bay scallops, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber and serrano peppers all marinated in lime juice.
Harbor Town Pub
1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Ahi Poke Tostada
|$14.95
Fresh Ahi Poke, Wonton chips, pickled carrots, cucumber, avaocado, wasabi cream, ciliantro
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|TUNA TOSTADA
|$13.00
Ahi Tuna / Ponzu Sauce / Avocado / Mango / Serrano / Cilantro / Cucumber / Red Onion / Corn Tostada / Fried Leek
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Ceviche Tostada
|$6.95
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Bean Tostada
|$5.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
|Supreme Tostada
|$7.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and taco sauce
|Grande Tostada
|$11.45
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
North Park Sushi & Grill
3021 University Ave, San Diego
|Tostada Loka
|$19.50
Ceviche, Shrimp, Octopus
|Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas (2)
|$16.00
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, Tapatio aioli
|Ceviche Tostadas (2)
|$14.00
Swai fillet, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, Tapatio aioli, tajin & tamarindo glaze
Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE
4462 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Tuna Tostada
|$5.50
El Viejon Seafood
4619 Convoy st A3, San Diego
|Macha Octopus Tostada
|$8.50
Cucumber, onion, oyster sauce, creamy sauce, sesame seeds, cilantro, radish. Contains peanuts.
|La Oriental Tostada
|$8.50
Ahi Tuna. Oyster sauce, cucumber, onion, cilantro, radish, sesame seeds
|La Cocida Tostada
|$7.50
Cooked shrimp, onion, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, house sauce, roasted peppers
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Supreme Tostada
|$7.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and taco sauce
|Grande Tostada
|$11.45
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Crab & Shrimp Tostada
|$8.50
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
646 University Avenue, San Diego
|Crab & Shrimp Tostada
|$8.50
Crab and Shrimp tostada with a mild salsa and avocado