Tuna salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve tuna salad

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sd$$3.00
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about Mitch's Seafood
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Tuna Salad$7.95
Seared Tuna, mixed greens, cucumber, green onion, yimo sauce and salad dressing
More about Just Sushi To Go
FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Tuna Nicoise Salad$22.00
SUSHI GRADE TUNA SEARED RARE, FRENCH BEANS, OLIVES, BABY POTATOES, HARD BOILED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
More about The Corner Drafthouse
SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$14.00
Served with pita.
More about Olympic Cafe
The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$13.95
Albacore tuna mixed with celery, red onion, black pepper, & aioli over mixed greens. Topped with tomato, avocado, & red onion
More about The Olive Cafe
Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Tuna Salad$16.00
More about Tora Tora Sushi
43 Beach Hut Deli

900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 43 Beach Hut Deli
TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Salad$16.00
More about TAKA Sushi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Side Albacore Tuna salad$5.00
More about Toast Cafe
SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
TUNA SALAD$13.00
More about Hob Nob Hill

