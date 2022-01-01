Tuna salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tuna salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Seared Tuna Salad
|$7.95
Seared Tuna, mixed greens, cucumber, green onion, yimo sauce and salad dressing
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Seared Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$22.00
SUSHI GRADE TUNA SEARED RARE, FRENCH BEANS, OLIVES, BABY POTATOES, HARD BOILED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Tuna Salad
|$14.00
Served with pita.
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Tuna Salad
|$13.95
Albacore tuna mixed with celery, red onion, black pepper, & aioli over mixed greens. Topped with tomato, avocado, & red onion
Tora Tora Sushi
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
|Raspberry Tuna Salad
|$16.00
43 Beach Hut Deli
900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Cafe
11455 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Side Albacore Tuna salad
|$5.00