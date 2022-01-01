Tuna sandwiches in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#17 Tuna Sandwich$13.25
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Banner pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about Mitch's Seafood
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich Special$11.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Tuna Sandwich (Special)$16.00
Fresh Albacore Tuna, chipotle, cilantro, green onions, celery, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and chipotle aioli on wheat bread served with fries
More about Hidden Craft
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hodad's Ocean Beach

5010 Newport Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (12896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SANDWICH$15.00
We make our Tuna in-house! Served on Toasted Wheat Bread
More about Hodad's Ocean Beach
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna sandwich on croissant$13.00
Sandwichs
More about Cote d’azur

