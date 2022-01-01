Tuna sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|#17 Tuna Sandwich
|$13.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Tuna Sandwich Special
|$11.95
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Chipotle Tuna Sandwich (Special)
|$16.00
Fresh Albacore Tuna, chipotle, cilantro, green onions, celery, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and chipotle aioli on wheat bread served with fries
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hodad's Ocean Beach
5010 Newport Ave., San Diego
|TUNA SANDWICH
|$15.00
We make our Tuna in-house! Served on Toasted Wheat Bread