Turkey clubs in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve turkey clubs
HAMBURGERS
Draft
3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|#5 Turkey Club
|$14.75
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.25
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|turkey pesto sandwich
|$11.00
red leaf lettuce + tomato + jarlsberg cheese + pesto + lemon aioli + rosemary sourdough bread
The Wise Ox
2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.99
smoked peppered turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, toasted sourdough
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|HALF TURKEY SANDWICH
|$8.50
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$9.60
SLICED TURKEY WITH PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, OIL AND OREGANO SERVED ON A 9 INCH ITALIAN ROLL
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|The Turkey Club
|$11.50
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon Jam, Bourbon Braised Pears, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Charred Onion Aioli, Toasted Sourdough, Fries
Breakers Coffee + Wine
12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego
|Turkey + Brie Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze, olive oil on baguette
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Turkey BLT Sandwich
|$15.00
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, fresh tomato, lettuce, Chipotle aioli served with fries
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pioneer BBQ DNU
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|BBQ Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$16.95
Smoked turkey breast, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
|Cody's Turkey Club
|$15.95
smoked turkey breast,
lettuce, tomato, bacon, honey mustard, sourdough with choice of side (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Caps Pizza and Bar
1428 1st Ave, San Diego
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$9.00
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Kid's 1/2 Ham or Turkey Sandwich
|$6.00
Moe Coffee-Northpark
4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego
|Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
Moe Coffee
2542 State Street, San Diego
|Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50

Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
|$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
|Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
|$10.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.95
Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, and Herbed Aoli on Brioche
|Turkey Sandwich COMBO
|$13.95
Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, and Herbed Aoli on Brioche
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Cafe
11455 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
Provolone, arugula, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato spread, sourdough