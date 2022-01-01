Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Draft image

HAMBURGERS

Draft

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$12.00
smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips
More about Draft
Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#5 Turkey Club$14.75
Turkey Sandwich$13.25
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
turkey pesto sandwich$11.00
red leaf lettuce + tomato + jarlsberg cheese + pesto + lemon aioli + rosemary sourdough bread
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$10.99
smoked peppered turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, toasted sourdough
More about The Wise Ox
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HALF TURKEY SANDWICH$8.50
TURKEY SANDWICH$9.60
SLICED TURKEY WITH PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, OIL AND OREGANO SERVED ON A 9 INCH ITALIAN ROLL
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Turkey Club$11.50
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$13.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon Jam, Bourbon Braised Pears, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Charred Onion Aioli, Toasted Sourdough, Fries
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Breakers Coffee + Wine image

 

Breakers Coffee + Wine

12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey + Brie Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze, olive oil on baguette
More about Breakers Coffee + Wine
Item pic

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey BLT Sandwich$15.00
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, fresh tomato, lettuce, Chipotle aioli served with fries
More about Hidden Craft
Pioneer BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pioneer BBQ DNU

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Smoked Turkey Sandwich$16.95
Smoked turkey breast, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
Cody's Turkey Club$15.95
smoked turkey breast,
lettuce, tomato, bacon, honey mustard, sourdough with choice of side (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
More about Pioneer BBQ DNU
Bar One image

 

Bar One

1532 India St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$11.00
More about Bar One
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cody's Turkey Club$15.95
smoked turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, honey mustard, sourdough with choice of side (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
BBQ Smoked Turkey Sandwich$16.95
Smoked turkey breast, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
More about Pioneer BBQ
Caps Pizza and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$9.00
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's 1/2 Ham or Turkey Sandwich$6.00
More about The Trails
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Moe Coffee-Northpark

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
More about Moe Coffee-Northpark
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee

2542 State Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
More about Moe Coffee
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
More about Marie Callender’s
Item pic

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$10.95
Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, and Herbed Aoli on Brioche
Turkey Sandwich COMBO$13.95
Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, and Herbed Aoli on Brioche
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Roasted Turkey Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Provolone, arugula, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato spread, sourdough
More about Toast Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY SANDWICH$13.00
HOT ROAST TURKEY SANDWICH$16.00
More about Hob Nob Hill

