Turkey melts in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve turkey melts

BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Cali Turkey Melt$11.00
More about BCB Cafe
Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Melt$15.99
house roasted turkey, brie, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on sourdough
More about Terra American Bistro

