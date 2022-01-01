Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey melts in
San Diego
/
San Diego
/
Turkey Melts
San Diego restaurants that serve turkey melts
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
Avg 4.1
(123 reviews)
Cali Turkey Melt
$11.00
More about BCB Cafe
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
No reviews yet
Turkey Melt
$15.99
house roasted turkey, brie, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on sourdough
More about Terra American Bistro
