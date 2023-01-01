Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe - Greyling Dr

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$13.99
Romain lettuce, sliced turkey, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, and mixed cheese with ranch dressing
More about Maggie's Cafe - Greyling Dr
Consumer pic

 

Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe

5887 Copley Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Wrap$12.50
Smoked Turkey, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Mixed Greens, Mayo, Flour Tortilla
More about Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe
Item pic

 

Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Pesto Wrap$13.25
Turkey, provolone cheese, tomato, mixed greens, & house-made sun-dried tomato pesto
More about Olive Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe - Barrio Logan

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$14.99
Romain lettuce, sliced turkey, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, and mixed cheese with ranch dressing
More about Maggie's Cafe - Barrio Logan

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Carne Asada Burritos

Chicken Caesar Salad

Baklava

Tacos

Tortellini

Kale Caesar Salad

Flan

Chicken Biryani

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston