Turkey wraps in San Diego

Maggie's Cafe - Greyling Dr
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Turkey Wrap
|$13.99
Romain lettuce, sliced turkey, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, and mixed cheese with ranch dressing
Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe
5887 Copley Drive, San Diego
|Turkey Avocado Wrap
|$12.50
Smoked Turkey, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Mixed Greens, Mayo, Flour Tortilla
Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Turkey Pesto Wrap
|$13.25
Turkey, provolone cheese, tomato, mixed greens, & house-made sun-dried tomato pesto